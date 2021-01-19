The number of virus deaths in the United States has exceeded 400,000.

More than 400,000 people in the United States who had the coronavirus have died, data shows compiled by the New York Times Tuesday, as the anniversary of the country’s first known death in the pandemic approaches.

The rate at which Americans are dying accelerated during the fall and winter, reaching record levels in January. For a few weeks this month, the average number of deaths per day exceeded 3,300, more than the number killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks. Tuesday’s heartbreaking milestone came a day after the United States surpassed 24 million total cases.

The deadliest day in the pandemic to date was January 12, when more than 4,400 deaths were reported. Unlike the early days of the outbreak in the United States, which was concentrated in a handful of major cities, mostly in the northeast, this surge is widespread. Arizona, California, South Carolina, New York and Oklahoma had reported the most new cases per capita in the previous week on Monday. Much of the latest wave has been attributed to the gathering of people over the holidays, from Thanksgiving to New Years Eve.

The time taken to record each 100,000 deaths has dramatically decreased since the nation’s first known death from Covid-19, which occurred in Santa Clara County, Calif., On February 6, 2020. The first 100,000 deaths in the United States were confirmed by May 27; it then took the nation four months to register an additional 100,000 deaths; the next, about three months; the last, just five weeks.