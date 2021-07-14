The number of cases in Indonesia has skyrocketed, setting daily records.

Indonesia reported more than 54,500 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its third consecutive record daily increase as the country surpassed India’s current daily case count.

A seven-day moving average of daily cases in the two countries has shown them neck and neck, but India’s number of cases has steadily declined while Indonesia’s has skyrocketed, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

In recent weeks, hospitals on the island of Java have been swarming with patients and residents have rushed to purchase medical oxygen to treat family members at home. Hundreds of people have reportedly died from the virus at home due to a lack of oxygen and a strained health system.

“Based on the data of the last three days, I can clearly say that Indonesia has become the new epicenter of the world,” said Dicky Budiman, Indonesian epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia, who has long urged Indonesian authorities to implement stronger measures to control the spread of the virus.