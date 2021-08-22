The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline “dangerous geopolitical weapon”: Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy fiercely opposes Russia’s $ 12 billion pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which deprives Kiev of crucial gas transit charges.

Kiev considers the soon-to-be-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline bringing Russian gas to Europe and bypassing Ukraine “a dangerous geopolitical weapon,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader was speaking at a joint press conference in Kiev on Sunday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who spearheaded the gas pipeline project fiercely opposed by Russian neighbors Ukraine, Poland and the United States. Baltic countries.

The $ 12 billion pipeline under the Baltic Sea is expected to double Russian natural gas shipments to Germany, Europe’s largest economy. He shuns Ukraine, depriving Kiev of essential gas transit charges.

“We view this project exclusively through the prism of security and see it as a dangerous geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that the main risks after its completion will be “borne by Ukraine” but that the pipeline will also be dangerous “for all of Europe”.

The pipeline “will only be the game of the Russian Federation,” he said.

For her part, Merkel said Berlin agreed with Washington that “gas should not be used as a geopolitical weapon”.

“It will be about extending the transit contract through Ukraine – the sooner the better,” she said, referring to the expiration of Moscow’s agreement with Kiev in 2024.

“A special responsibility”

The German leader, who met Zelenskyy two days after visiting her Russian counterpart in Moscow, said she had discussed with Vladimir Putin the contract extension beyond 2024.

“We feel a special responsibility” and “understand the great concerns expressed by President Zelenskyy,” she said. “We take them very seriously. “

Zelenskyy said he and Merkel discussed the extension, but noted that he had so far heard only “very general things.”

The construction of the pipeline caused tensions between Germany and the United States, but Washington eventually lifted sanctions against the Russian-controlled pipeline builder.

Merkel said that the Germany-United States Agreement specifies “penalties” if the gas is “used as a weapon”.

She added that the commitments were “binding on future German governments” as she is expected to step down next month after 16 years in power.

The agreement between the United States and Germany included a commitment to help Ukraine continue to collect transit fees once Nord Stream 2 becomes operational.

But the head of Ukraine’s state-owned energy company Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, told Reuters news agency last month that he did not believe Russia would continue to pass gas through Ukraine beyond 2024. .

Merkel has been a key Ukraine ally since 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea and pro-Russian separatists split from the eastern part of the country.

But the German Chancellor frustrated the Ukrainian authorities by opposing the shipment of weapons to Kiev and pushing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline through the finish line.

Merkel also wants more progress in the peace talks on eastern Ukraine and on Sunday called for “Norman-style” negotiations between the leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine.

“It would allow progress, in my opinion,” she said. “I’m glad Zelenskyy said he would be willing to do it.”