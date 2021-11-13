The Nigerian artist who turned pain into glory during lockdown

The beauty of Ijeoma Ogwuegbu’s paintings masks the pain she is experiencing.

Stacked against a wall in the Nigerian artist’s home studio in Lagos, canvases adorned with vivid swirls and circles.

Some are abstract and some have more recognizable shapes but are clearly impressionistic.

These are the works of an artist who began painting 18 months ago to cope with the searing discomfort caused by a condition known as fibromyalgia.

Two of the paintings are very familiar as they have been seen by thousands of people on social media.

One is a large piece, made using the Dot Art technique, which drew praise from the actor. Thandiwe Newton on Twitter, making the work viral.

The other work depicts a triumphant woman, her form and contours teeming with flowers, sunflower hair blazing at her feet.

Entitled Ada Umuawa-Alike, in part a reference to the hometown of Ogwuegbu in Abia State, south-eastern Nigeria, the painting represents “this image of a woman who had decided that she was going to be fully itself, ”explains the artist.

“What was so strong in my heart was the idea that a woman’s body looks so much like target shooting to the world. Every part of our body, you will find someone who has an opinion to. this subject and who wants to make you aware of his opinion on this subject.

“For me, [Ada Umuawa-Alike] felt like someone who decided who she was and told the world to take care of her because she was done hiding. “

It is reminiscent of Ogwuegbu, herself, who fights a daily battle in her own body with fibromyalgia, which causes chronic pain throughout the body.

She says of the painting: “For me, it’s a self-portrait. I think about which part of my body is open for target practice and also think about which parts of my body are in pain and how that correlates.

Although working in creative fields for her 20s, the mother of three had never thought of visual art or painting and canvas for most of that time.

The story continues

“I was not in any way, form or form intensely interested in [visual] art.

“It’s been such a learning curve. That’s why it’s refreshing,” she says.

Her first creative outlet was writing, first as a poet and journalist, then as a television writer, through which she built a solid career in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

She was a screenwriter and then screenwriter on one of Nigeria’s most popular television series, Tinsel, for almost eight years. Other credits include the Battleground TV series and Hotel Majestic, as well as several movies.

It all fell apart when she began suffering from the symptoms of fibromyalgia in January 2019, made worse by the emotional upheaval of a failed marriage.

Many months of confusion ensued as to what was happening to her body, until she was finally diagnosed in November of the same year.

Soon after, the lockdown from the Covid-19 pandemic kicked in, increasing the pressure.

The pain is constant.

“As I speak now, I have pain on so many levels I can’t even count,” she says.

“My skin hurts. Then I have pain in the nerves under the skin. I also have pain in the muscles, in my skeleton, in my joints.

“It’s like that, and every layer of pain should be enough to kick me out for today, but at some point you just have to figure out how to live with it. That’s why I started lying on it. the ground for painting. “

Ijeoma Ogwuegbu: The stigma around mental health is still very strong

The pain, coupled with the adverse cognitive effects of the disease leading to “fibro-fog,” left Ogwuegbu with no choice but to give up work.

“You have a hard time remembering things,” she said, describing what the fog means.

“Over the past three years there have been events that I have absolutely no memory of.

“This is what happens to your brain. I was working as a script editor and the number one job of a script editor is for you to know the story. I had to give up the job.”

Much of his work uses the Dot Art technique

Shocked by what was happening to her, she started sharing her story on social media, expressing how she felt, much to the dismay of some who thought she should shut up.

“The stigma around mental health here is still very strong. People would rather you say nothing and suffer in silence,” she reflects.

Things were so bad with the illness that she sometimes wondered if it was worth continuing “the journey”, as she called it.

But art came to the rescue.

Painting has become a liferaft, a way to cope with pain and find a new outlet for one’s creativity.

Ogwuegbu stumbled upon fluid art on YouTube; and soon after, a dot art group on Facebook who enthusiastically shared their knowledge with others. Fluid art involves pouring liquid colors, usually acrylic, onto a canvas, to create free-form images; while the art of stitches requires the careful application of colored stitches from which a pattern begins to emerge.

She painted her first piece and posted it on Twitter in May 2020, and has never looked back.

Art also brought a new sense of community.

She received enthusiastic comments on Twitter and made new friends, including a trio in the United States who looked after her art supplies by buying and shipping canvases at no cost to her.

And, of course, there was Newton’s massive boost.

Thandiwe Newton called this painting “magnificent”

Ogwuegbu’s coins are snapping up internationally, orders are pouring in, she saw a coin go under the hammer at a charity auction in the UK.

She also sold some of her works as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which allows people to own the original digital image.

Not bad for someone who had never painted before last year.

She believes art is what saved her and gave her a way forward, allowing her to speak without words.

“I’m excited and can’t wait to see where this goes.”