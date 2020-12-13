World
The next four to six months could be the worst in the pandemic: Bill Gates – Times of India
WASHINGTON: co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates, whose foundation was involved in the effort to develop and distribute Covid-19 vaccines, warned on Sunday that the next four to six months could be the worst for the coronavirus pandemic.
“Unfortunately, the next four to six months could be the worst of the pandemic. Forecasts from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) show more than 200,000 additional deaths. If we followed the rules, in terms of wearing masks and not mixing, we could prevent a large percentage of these deaths, ”Gates, the co-chair of the bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Told CNN.
In recent weeks, the United States has seen a record number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations. “I thought the United States would do a better job of handling it,” said Gates, who in 2015 warned the world of such a pandemic.
“Overall, when I made the forecast in 2015, I said the deaths were potentially higher. So this virus could be deadlier than it is. We haven’t had the worst-case scenario. But what surprised me is that the economic impact in the United States and around the world has been much greater than the forecasts I made five years ago, ”he said. .
The Covid-19 has so far killed more than 290,000 people in the United States.
Gates said his Foundation funded much of the vaccine research. “We are very nimble. We are a partner in something called CEPI, which is the second largest funder after the US government,” he said.
“So in the fields of diagnostics, therapy and vaccines, we know where the science is, we know how the pieces need to come together urgently. And so our expertise in infectious diseases, which normally doesn’t concern that developing countries, apply to the whole world for this crisis, ”he added.
United States must help all mankind, said Gates, when asked about the executive order signed by President Donald Trump that prioritizes the distribution of the vaccine to Americans before it is transmitted to people in other countries .
“We want the global economy to go. We want to minimize fatalities. And, you know, the core technology is a German business. And so blocking international sharing and cooperation has been disruptive and a mistake throughout this pandemic.” , did he declare. .
“So we need to increase the capacity of all vaccines. There will be more approved in the coming months that will make it easier to scale up manufacturing. But the United States has benefited from the careful work of others. country, and we shouldn’t be completely selfish in the way we move forward, ”he added.
Responding to a question, Gates said he would take the vaccine publicly as former US President Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack obamasaid to increase people’s confidence in the vaccine.
“I will do the same. When it is my turn – I will not budge, but when my turn comes, I will obviously take the vaccine, because I think it is an advantage for everyone not to transmit,” he said.
Gates said access to the vaccine should be based on medical need, not wealth.
“After all, this epidemic has been terrible in that it has exacerbated inequalities. It’s been worse for Hispanics, worse for blacks, worse for low-income service workers, multigenerational households, a number of things that mean, in terms of picking up who gets the vaccine, we better use fairness to make all of these decisions, ”he said.
Despite the vaccine’s availability, Gates said the next four to six months really call on Americans to do their best. “Because we can see it will end and you don’t want someone you love to be the last to die from the coronavirus,” he said.
“It is certain that wearing a mask has virtually no downside. They are not expensive. Bars and restaurants in most countries will be closed as we enter this wave. think that, unfortunately, it is appropriate. Depending on the severity of the situation., the decision about schools is much more complicated, because, there, the benefits are quite high, the amount of transmission is not the same as in restaurants and bars, ”Gates said.
In response to another question, Gates said “the transition is complicating” the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
“But the new administration is ready to rely on real experts and not attack those experts. They are making clear plans. So I think we will achieve this in a positive way. I am happy with the people and the priorities that President-elect Biden and his team bring to this problem, ”he said.
“Biden is doing his best to keep Francis Collins and Tony Fauci and add them to this strong group of people. These are people who are willing to admit things are not going well and deliver tough messages, especially for the next four to six months. And so I think the United States won’t be one of the worst players when the team takes over, ”Gates said.
