The New York Times launches a Telegram channel to deliver news about the war.

To make our journalism more accessible to readers around the world, The New York Times has launched a new, dedicated channel on Telegram, a messaging platform with more than half a billion active users.

This Telegram channel delivers reporting on the war from our continuous live blogwhere Times journalists are providing witness accounts, interviews and breaking news from the conflict.

Any Telegram user can subscribe to the @nytimes channel at https://t.me/nytimes.

We’re also helping readers follow the invasion through mapsdaily newsletter updates and news alerts.