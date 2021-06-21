The new trial of the Kuciak affair An opportunity to break the global cycle of impunity in the assassinations of journalists

Last week, Slovakia’s Supreme Court ordered the retail sale of the murders of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova. In this dated photo, a protester in the Slovak capital, Bratislava, holds up a photo of a murdered couple. Hundreds of thousands of people took part in protests across the country in the weeks following the murder, ultimately forcing the resignation of the prime minister and interior minister. Credit: Ed Holt / IPS

BRATISLAVA, June 21 (IPS) – A decision last week ordering a new trial for the murders of a Slovak journalist and his fiancee offered a “unique” opportunity to break a global cycle of impunity in the murders of journalists press freedom groups said.

On June 15, the Supreme Court of Slovakia upheld an appeal against a previous acquittal of local businessman Marian Kocner for organizing the 2018 murder of Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova.

the initial acknowledgment shocked press freedom activists and politicians.

But they now say the Supreme Court ruling, which said key evidence had not been considered in the previous trial and ordered the case to be retried, gave them hope that those behind the murders will be condemned, sending a powerful signal beyond Slovakia to seek justice for the murdered journalists.

Scott Griffen, Deputy Director of the Global Press Freedom Campaign Group International Press Institute (IPI), told IPS: “We believe there is a unique chance to break the cycle of impunity not only in Slovakia but in other countries.

“Hardly anyone anywhere is ever convicted of killing a journalist. Often there is someone arrested, charged, brought to justice, and then they get away with it. It’s more to show that an action is being taken than actually something is actually being done. A conviction now could become a model for other countries.

Kuciak and Kusnirova, both 27, were gunned down at Kuciak’s home in Velka Maca, 40 miles east of the capital Bratislava, in February 2018. Self-proclaimed hitman Miroslav Marcek, 37, pleaded guilty last year to the couple’s murder and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The murders shocked Slovakia and led to the largest mass protests in the country since the fall of communism and forced then Prime Minister Robert Fico to resign.

The ensuing investigation revealed alleged links between politicians, prosecutors, judges and police officers and those allegedly involved in the murders.

At the heart of these was Kocner, a controversial figure frequently linked to alleged serious criminals and who, in a separate case, was sentenced last year to 19 years in prison for forgery of promissory notes.

Prosecutors had argued in court that Kocner ordered Kuciak’s murder in revenge for articles the reporter wrote about the multimillionaire’s business connections.

His acquittal in September last year was greeted with dismay by many ordinary Slovaks who saw Kocner as a symbol of deep-rooted corruption at the highest state level, and by press freedom activists. who claimed it would undermine efforts in other countries to bring journalists to justice.

But these same activists believe that the Supreme Court’s decision will have given hope to colleagues and relatives of journalists murdered in other countries.

There were 50 journalists killed in the course of their work around the world in 2020, according to data from Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Of these, 84 percent were knowingly targeted and deliberately murdered.

In many regions, the risks to journalists are increasing, according to the group. Europe is of particular concern as RSF recently warned that while it remains the safest place in the world to be a journalist, it is becoming increasingly dangerous for reporters.

The assassination of Greek journalist Giorgos Karaivaz earlier this year in Athens was just the latest in a series of assassinations of high-profile journalists in Europe in recent years. In 2017, investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb in Malta, and in April 2019 journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead while covering riots in Derry, Northern Ireland.

In the latter case, Paul McIntyre, 53, denied killing her. Although seven men have admitted to or charged with the murder of Caruana Galizia, it is still unclear who was behind her murder. Greek police continue to investigate Karaivaz’s death.

Pavol Szalai, head of RSF’s European Union and Balkans office, told IPS: “90% of murders of journalists go unresolved. There are Marian Kocners in many other places.

“You have politicians and you have the Mafia – in between there are Kocners who are linked to the Mafia and politicians. Other countries can relate to what is happening in Slovakia.

“People in other countries have followed this closely. This case is bigger than Slovakia. If and when a conviction occurs, it will help in similar cases in other countries. “

Corinne Vella, sister of Daphne Caruana Galizia, told IPS: “The decision of the Slovak Supreme Court is good news for Slovakia and for the families of the victims. It also has a very strong psychological effect outside Slovakia, for us and elsewhere.

“This decision could mark a turning point in ending impunity for murderers of journalists – a turning point to get to where criminals see they can’t get away with murdering journalists.” And it shows that with persistence, things are possible.

Meanwhile, in Slovakia, attention has turned to the date of the retrial and a possible conviction could come. The whole process – it’s likely that if Kocner is found guilty he would appeal – is expected not to end until much of next year.

Griffen said he hoped the process could be brought to a close and that justice brought justice to Kuciak and Kusnirova, as soon as possible.

“We need a relatively quick resolution to this problem,” he said. “If it drags on, it would become a de facto cold affair and it would be terrible for the families, who need to close this case, and the journalists, who also need to close. It would be like a festering wound.