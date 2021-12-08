The new government promises to be tougher on China and Russia.

Germany’s new government promises a tougher stance on Russia and China, a change in musical mood that will affect the rest of Europe, where Berlin has traditionally been the moderating voice and defined the central pitch.

So far, these are just promises, soothing words to members of the coalition’s three unusually divergent political parties. But the government’s commitments to Europe, NATO, and transatlantic relations are strong and part of post-war Germany’s DNA. And based on the tradition and the importance for Europe of the Berlin-Paris relationship, Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit France almost immediately after taking the oath.

In a modest but important change of tone, the coalition promises a more solid and practical military stance, supporting the idea that the European Union must become better able to defend its interests as the United States focuses more on China. and the Indo-Pacific. Mr. Scholz regularly speaks of “European sovereignty”, a milder version of “strategic autonomy” favored by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Departing from a traditional demand for a “European army”, the governance agreement calls instead for “increased cooperation between the national armies of EU members wishing to integrate, particularly in training, capabilities, operations and equipment ”- a position that will appeal to Mr. Macron. , whose country takes over the rotating presidency of Europe on January 1 and is running for re-election in April.