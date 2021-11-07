The Muslim surveillance case goes to the United States Supreme Court. What’s at stake?

The United States Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a case that will determine whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) can invoke the “state secrets” privilege to avoid a lawsuit over its monitoring of Muslim communities and places of worship following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Plaintiffs in the case, which stems from a lawsuit originally filed in 2011, say the US government has used national security for years to evade responsibility. This deprived them of the opportunity to present in court a mountain of evidence which they claim shows the FBI carried out a “trail” surveillance campaign against the Southern California Muslim community that included audio recordings and secret video and was motivated solely by the religion of these people. monitored.

This surveillance came amid a slew of U.S. governments in the early 2000s. tactics targeting Muslims in the name of national security which continue to cast a shadow, even if they remain shrouded in secrecy.

“We have felt raped for 15 years now, at least since the moment I found out what the FBI was doing,” said Sheikh Yassir Fazaga, who was an imam at the Orange County Islamic Foundation in Mission Viejo, in. California. , when the agency sent a paid informant posing as a convert to watch over his mosque and others in the area from 2006.

On Monday, November 8, 3 Muslim plaintiffs will present their oral arguments to the #SCOTUS challenge the #FBIillegally spy on them and their communities. Join us to hear their arguments and join them. Read the press release and thread for event details.https://t.co/BntRjAACBL – CAIR National (@CAIRNational) November 4, 2021

The religious leader is a plaintiff in the Fazaga v FBI case, along with Ali Uddin Malik and Yasser Abdelrahim, both worshipers at the Irvine Islamic Center in Irvine, California.

A lower court in 2012 dismissed the trio’s initial lawsuit, ruling in favor of the FBI’s position, which, in part, argued that letting it proceed would pose a risk to national security. A federal appeals court then sided with Fazaga, Malik and Abdelrahim, saying the trial should continue, move the case forward at the highest court in the United States.

“Sorry, but you just have to trust us”

For a decade spanning three presidential administrations, the government’s line of defense against the lawsuit has remained the same, said Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the faculty of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA, who will advocate on behalf of Fazaga, Malik and Abdelrahim at the Supreme Court on Monday.

“The government’s position has been, ‘We don’t (watch) people just because of their religion,’” he said. “Anything more we tell you would endanger national security and therefore cannot be shared with anyone, even the court in secret.

“The government’s position boils down to, ‘Sorry, but you just have to trust us,’” he said.

The FBI, to date, has not been allowed to provide a full account of its surveillance activities in Southern California, but has confirmed in independent legal proceedings that Craig Monteilh was working as an informant for the agency in several mosques in Orange County in 2006 and 2007.

The agency maintained, according to court documents, that “it had not engaged in unconstitutional and illegal practices” and that it “had undertaken reasonably measured investigative actions in response to credible evidence of potential terrorist activities “.

Further details come from accounts of devotees and community members who have come into contact with Monteilh, as well as from Monteilh’s own. long accounts of his work as an informant.

The 2011 lawsuit indicates that Monteilh, at the behest of his FBI officials, recorded hours of video and audio inside mosques, at religious meetings, inside people’s homes, casting an wide and often blind net by infiltrating various groups in various Islamic institutions.

The infiltration was particularly painful for Fazaga, who, as a prominent leader, had hosted a community meeting a few months earlier with FBI Los Angeles bureau chief Stephen Tidwell. The official assured those gathered that the agency would not send secret monitors into the community.

“The potential for abuse is so incredibly great,” Fazaga said of the FBI’s broad national security claims.

“Imagine putting recording devices in the confessional of a Catholic church? Imagine they could do it in a supposedly safe place… people trust their religious leaders, people come to share their most intimate details with us, ”he told Al Jazeera.

“For the government, to have access to this type of framework without valid reason”, he added, “it is very dangerous and very damaging”.

The 2011 trial notes that no conviction came from Monteilh’s surveillance.

However, several worshipers took it upon themselves to report Monteilh – and his lingering fixation on violence – to the authorities.

As more details of FBI surveillance have come to light, particularly when Monteilh went public in 2009, mistrust of law enforcement and within the Orange County Muslim community has become pervasive. , said Fazaga.

Without government accountability, that environment remains largely unchanged, he said.

“The most important element in any healthy human relationship is trust. And when you erode that trust, you literally can’t have a healthy community, ”he said.

“People are starting to doubt. They start to suspect and then they start to distance themselves. “

He added that non-Muslim converts faced particular mistrust in the years that followed.

“Historically speaking, this has always been a time that the Muslim community celebrates,” he said. “Now… I would be lying if I told you that people don’t ask questions: is this real?” is it for the show? Is this the next informant in our community? “

“Symbolically and doctrinally”

Lawyer Arulanantham said the Supreme Court proceedings could have both a “symbolic and a doctrinal” impact.

“There has been very little responsibility for the long history of discrimination against American Muslims since September 11, and this case offers them a rare opportunity for that,” he told Al Jazeera.

“From a doctrinal point of view,” he added, “the courts say there is a mechanism by which the government can be held accountable when it engages in discrimination based on religion, even in national security contexts, would be very important “.

Monday’s arguments will focus on government privileges over state secrets, a doctrine dating back to the early 1800s that has been refined in later court rulings to regulate when national security can be invoked to withhold information. .

Arguments will also likely focus on the 1978 Foreign Intelligence Oversight Act, which regulates domestic oversight. The law was passed following revelations about government oversight of civil rights leaders and anti-war protesters.

Surveillance of Muslim communities in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks continued to cast a shadow over the United States [File: Matt Rourke/The Associated Press]

Fazaga, who is now an imam at the Memphis Islamic Center in Mississippi, said a ruling in favor of the FBI’s national security allegations “will cement the belief that Muslims in the United States are second-class citizens.”

He said he is still regularly approached by other Muslims across the country who share their own experiences with FBI surveillance practices in the two decades since 9/11.

Still, he agreed the matter went far beyond a faith-based group and urged the entire American population to be careful.

“Muslim communities immediately took on the burden of this,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, the good that comes out is not just for the Muslim community. It is for all citizens.

Fazaga, Malik and Abdelrahim are also represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the law firm Hadsell Stormer Renick and Dai.

A decision in the case is expected sometime before the end of the Supreme Court’s current term, which ends in June 2022.