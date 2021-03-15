The Most Valuable Democrat
The structure of the Senate has not always favored Republicans. But in recent decades, strongly white and rural communities have moved to the political right. Because these communities dominate many small states, and because small states enjoy great power in the Senate, he now has a broad pro-Republican bias.
So how did the Democrats still gain control of the Senate, allowing them to pass an ambitious bill last week that Reduce poverty, increase the income of the middle class, reduce the cost of health insurance and more? There are two main answers.
First, the Democratic Party has been the most popular political party in the country for most of the past three decades, and this national advantage sometimes allows him to overcome the inherent bias of the Senate. Last year Joe Biden won the popular vote by 4.4 percentage points. That was enough for him to win exactly half of the country’s 50 states and for Democratic Senate candidates to overthrow seats in Arizona and Georgia.
Candidates matter
The second answer is more succinct: Joe manchin and Jon tester.
Manchin, a Democratic senator from West Virginia, and Tester, a Democratic senator from Montana, have achieved a remarkable feat in today’s polarized political atmosphere. They have won elections in states that generally vote by large margins for the other party. The only other current politician with a similar record is Susan collins, a Republican senator from Maine.
Consider this graph, which shows how each state voted in the 2020 presidential election as well as the partisan affiliation of the state’s two senators:
Manchin’s success is unlike any other. In a state that Hillary Clinton has lost by 42 percentage points and Biden by 39 points, Manchin is undefeated in six statewide elections.
Without him, there would be no Democratic Senate yet and no $ 1.9 trillion virus relief law. It is not known how many candidates for Biden’s cabinet would have been defeated and to what extent would the president succeed in put federal judges on the bench.
Manchin, who is 73 years old, is a matter of critical of the political left. A recent example concerns his insistence that the relief bill increase unemployment benefits less than most Democrats were advocating – a stance that will hurt some of Manchin voters as the critics noted. Another example, like Bloomberg’s Joshua Green recently recalled: “His 2010 Senate victory was fueled by a memorable TV commercial in which the NRA-backed Manchin drew a gun and fired at Barack Obama’s climate bill, swearing, ‘I will always defend the West Virginia. ‘”
But it seems clear that Manchin occasional and publicized breaks with the Democratic Party allow him to overcome the terrible image of the party there and win the elections. It often doesn’t even require big policy changes: The final virus relief bill was almost identical in size to Biden’s original proposal.
Could there be others?
Few things in American politics are as valuable to a party as people like Manchin, Tester, and Collins. And finding more such politicians is even more important to the Democratic Party because of the pro-Republican bias in the Senate.
As Matthew Yglesias writes in his Substack newsletter, address progressives: “If you don’t want your government agenda to be perpetually held hostage by Joe Manchin (or a majority to be out of reach if Manchin retires in 2024), then you have to win Senate races in states. center-right like Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida that just aren’t as right-wing as West Virginia.
How the Democrats could do it – or how the Republicans could reply Collins – is a complex subject. But it is one of the most fascinating and consequential questions in politics, and it will be an occasional theme in this newsletter over the next few months.
And after? The climate, in part. Slate’s Nitish Pahwa argues coal decline could make Manchin more open to climate legislation than it once was. And Manchin told Axios’ Mike Allen he would push for tax increases on corporations and the wealthy to help fund Biden’s clean energy and infrastructure initiatives.
Related: Democrats hope the popularity of the virus relief bill will help them avoid the losses a president’s party typically suffers in midterm elections, Jonathan Martin of The Times writes.
THE LAST NEWS
The virus
Other great stories
-
North Carolina Coast County officials will vote today on whether to raise property taxes to help save a main road from rising seas.
-
Shelters in Mexico are struggling to accommodate migrants deported from the United States as more people seek to cross. And the United States is struggling to manage alone the increase in the number of children crossing the border. Neither crisis is easing.
-
Law enforcement agencies rejected violence linked to the Proud Boys like street brawls without strategy – until the attack on the Capitol.
-
Defenders of voting rights have waged the most consistent political struggle over access to the ballot in decades. Can it be successful?
-
British women demand protection from male violence following the disappearance and death of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in London. A social movement has emerged which “feels different this time”, Amanda Taub of The Times writes.
Opinions
-
Senator Mitt Romney of Utah urges spectators, businesses and US diplomats to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, to punish China for its human rights violations. He prefers this approach to boycotting athletes.
-
Elite private schools masquerade as hubs of social change but in fact worsen inequalities, and they have become indefensible, Caitlin flanagan written in The Atlantic.
-
“Most of the local newspapers are at the end of their rope and if they die, their readers will lose the most”, Florida novelist Carl Hiaasen written in his last column for The Miami Herald.
Morning readings
One morning read: How to sell a townhouse on Fifth Avenue has become an international debacle.
Lives lived: The wonderful Marvin Hagler was one of boxing’s great middleweight champions. His impressive punching power helped him win 62 fights – 52 by knockout. He died at 66.
The supports are back
After missing a year due to the pandemic, the annual NCAA March Madness Basketball Tournament is back this week. Favorites include Gonzaga, Baylor and several Big Ten conference teams like Michigan and Illinois. No Big Ten team has won the tournament since 2000, notes our colleague Alan Blinder.
For anyone filling a fork, here are some tips:
-
Victor Mather recommends checking the betting odds for the first round matches. The lowest ranked teams are sometimes the favorites. (Here are some more tips from Victor.)
-
Ed Feng at Five thirty-eight found that preseason polls, which assess a team’s raw potential, predict a team’s tournament success better than some late-season rankings.
-
Josh Katz and Kevin Quealy of The Times suggest game search on which the public and experts disagree. “If you think the nerds know something the public doesn’t know, those kinds of results represent good opportunities,” Kevin told us.
Here is a link to a printable version of the support. The NCAA will be posting support for the women’s tournament tonight (we’ll have a link in tomorrow’s newsletter).
For more: Alan is watching the tournament changes that the NCAA did to deal with the pandemic.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
Guide to happiness
Over 3 million people have taken a happiness course. What did they learn?