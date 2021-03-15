The Most Valuable Democrat

The structure of the Senate has not always favored Republicans. But in recent decades, strongly white and rural communities have moved to the political right. Because these communities dominate many small states, and because small states enjoy great power in the Senate, he now has a broad pro-Republican bias.

So how did the Democrats still gain control of the Senate, allowing them to pass an ambitious bill last week that Reduce poverty, increase the income of the middle class, reduce the cost of health insurance and more? There are two main answers.

First, the Democratic Party has been the most popular political party in the country for most of the past three decades, and this national advantage sometimes allows him to overcome the inherent bias of the Senate. Last year Joe Biden won the popular vote by 4.4 percentage points. That was enough for him to win exactly half of the country’s 50 states and for Democratic Senate candidates to overthrow seats in Arizona and Georgia.

Candidates matter

The second answer is more succinct: Joe manchin and Jon tester.

Manchin, a Democratic senator from West Virginia, and Tester, a Democratic senator from Montana, have achieved a remarkable feat in today’s polarized political atmosphere. They have won elections in states that generally vote by large margins for the other party. The only other current politician with a similar record is Susan collins, a Republican senator from Maine.