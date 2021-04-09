The more you learn, the more you earn: education and poverty reduction in Thailand

Chaisri Taya, a teacher in the mountainous northwestern province of Mae Hong Son, speaks to the power of education. Born stateless, he obtained a bachelor’s degree and obtained Thai nationality. He has since become a role model in his community, sharing his experience with children and young people in a language they can relate to.

For the children of Ban Nai Soi village, four kilometers from the community learning center where Mr. Chaisri teaches, the barriers to education are almost insurmountable: to reach the center, they have to take a gravel road, which is often difficult. to browse. during the flood season and at home they have no internet access and limited off-grid access to electricity.

In addition, many of them are stateless, which undermines their potential. Although all children in the country enjoy an officially guaranteed education, regardless of their status, language barriers, discrimination, lack of access to resources, financial difficulties and geography create obstacles to full enrollment, with an unknown number of out-of-school children.

“Being stateless deprives these young people of learning opportunities. Due to their status, they were not sure to go to school. Said Mr. Chaisri. “They came to start studying with a non-formal education and I saw them strive to learn.”

The power of the learning room

But Learning room, an initiative supported by the UN, gives them renewed motivation to embark on the difficult journey to meet their teacher. Ban Nai Soi students travel to Mr. Chaisri’s home and motorcycle learning center for lessons and to download content to digital tablets provided by the project, which they can read offline at home. , advancing their education that could previously have hit, literally and figuratively, a roadblock.

As of July 2020, Learning Coin has grown to support nearly 500 underprivileged children across Thailand, from the ethnic and stateless minority communities of Mae Hong Son to underprivileged Thai children in the southern Yala region.

Students can access multilingual content on their tablets, including lessons and reading materials. By logging tablet data daily, the Learning Coin app can calculate how many hours each student has spent accessing material, how consistently they work, and the responses they submit. Based on this information, students receive between 800 and 1,200 baht ($ 25-38) each month, which is up to 10 percent of the average family income in these communities.

Pandemic threatens permanent loss of learning

“While innovations like Learning Coin have a positive impact, they need to be linked at the political level, with initiatives that address financial needs and well-being and against discrimination and lack of access to resources,” says Gita Sabharwal, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Thailand (the highest representative of the United Nations development system at the country level). “There are still considerable challenges for equitable education for learners from ethnic and linguistic minorities, girls and young women and the most marginalized communities.”

the COVID-19[female[feminine The pandemic has added to these challenges, affecting marginalized communities first and most severely, causing major disruption of education systems and threatening permanent loss of learning. Girls and young women are at a disproportionate risk of losing access to their education during the pandemic, as they tend to shoulder the burden of family chores.

“These children have the same potential and the same aspirations as everyone else,” says Sabharwal. “As they strive to support their families, their dreams are varied and full of hope: to become a doctor, athlete or performer, to live life to the fullest within and for one’s community. These are the dreams that build healthy and more equitable societies for all ”.