The Mexican president is the latest world leader to be infected with the coronavirus.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Sunday that he had contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing “medical treatment” for what he described as mild symptoms.
Mr. López Obrador, write on twitter, said he would continue to perform his official duties, including organizing an appeal with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, scheduled for Monday.
“As always, I am optimistic,” he said.
The Mexican leader has consistently played down the pandemic, questioning the value of wearing masks and refusing to wear one on himself in most public appearances.
Friday it posted a photo of himself inside, still without a mask, leading a call with President Biden. He was accompanied by Marcelo Ebrard, the foreign minister, and Alfonso Romo, a former senior aide – and neither wore masks. And on Saturday, the president met with local business leaders in Monterrey.
Hours before revealing he had contracted the virus, Mr López Obrador, who flies in commercials on all official trips, sat by coach on a flight from San Luís Potosí to Mexico City, according to local media.
As recently as June, Mr. López Obrador was always dismissive. He said having a clean conscience would help fight the virus. “No lie, no theft, no betrayal, it helps a lot not to catch the coronavirus,” he told reporters.
And for months, the president has repeatedly insisted that an end to the pandemic’s devastation was imminent.
“The worst is the end,” he said this month as deaths increased. “We are getting out of it.”
In spring, The New York Times reported that the Mexican government had failed to register hundreds or even thousands of deaths in Mexico City, sacking officials who had counted more than three times as many deaths in the capital than the government had publicly acknowledged.
Then, in December, federal officials, reluctant to further hurt the economy, reassured the public that Mexico City had not reached the level of contagion that would require a full lockdown. In fact, the government’s own figures showed that the capital had exceeded this threshold, an analysis of the Times found.
Some public health experts said they were little surprised that Mr López Obrador was infected, given his preference for not wearing a mask, even in situations where the risk of exposure is high.
“It was even expected or assumed, because of his way of exposing himself to so many people and not wearing a mask, that he would have been infected earlier,” said Carlos Magis Rodríguez, professor of medicine at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. “In all of López Obrador’s public appearances, except when he went to visit Trump, we saw him without a face mask.
He said there were reasons to be concerned about the prognosis for Mr López Obrador, who is 67 years old and had a heart attack in 2013. “He is more at risk than a young person,” said the Dr Magis.
Mr López Obrador told reporters he would wait to get vaccinated with the rest of his age group, likely in mid-March.
The news came As Mexico faces its worst moment since the start of the pandemic, dead reaching horrific heights. Mexico confirmed 1,803 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, breaking the previous record more than 1,500 days earlier.
And while the president is already treated, many Mexicans are struggling to get medical attention. Hospitals across the country are overrun and in Mexico City, the epicenter of the national epidemic, nearly 90% of beds are occupied.
Mexico intentionally kept testing low throughout the pandemic, which has obscured the true extent of the virus’s reach across the country. But it is undeniable that Mr. López Obrador presided over one of the worst epidemics in the world.
To date, the country has recorded more than 1.7 million coronavirus infections and nearly 150,000 deaths, the fourth highest death toll in the world.
Official figures seriously underestimate the true toll of the pandemic. As of December, the country recorded 250,000 more deaths than expected, an excess mortality rate that suggests the pandemic has been far deadlier than official figures suggest.
Kirk Semple and Elda Cantú contributed reporting.