The Mexican president is the latest world leader to be infected with the coronavirus.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Sunday that he had contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing “medical treatment” for what he described as mild symptoms.

Mr. López Obrador, write on twitter, said he would continue to perform his official duties, including organizing an appeal with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, scheduled for Monday.

“As always, I am optimistic,” he said.

The Mexican leader has consistently played down the pandemic, questioning the value of wearing masks and refusing to wear one on himself in most public appearances.

Friday it posted a photo of himself inside, still without a mask, leading a call with President Biden. He was accompanied by Marcelo Ebrard, the foreign minister, and Alfonso Romo, a former senior aide – and neither wore masks. And on Saturday, the president met with local business leaders in Monterrey.