The Mexican leader has forged an unlikely bond with Trump. Now he looks at Biden warily.

One of the surprising twists and turns in a Trump presidency full of them has been the way a Mexican leader who presented himself on a leftist and populist platform and once said that Mr. Trump “stirs up racism. Came to regard it so highly.

Obviously, the relationship is more about pragmatism than a deep personal friendship. The two men share a deep disinterest in the details of foreign policy and have found a common goal by leaving themselves alone.

The terms of their deal may not have been written down, but they were clear. Mr. López Obrador enforced Mr. Trump’s immigration program, and in return the United States let him rule Mexico as he pleased.

In a recent speech in Alamo, Texas, Mr. Trump bragged about the number of Mexican soldiers Mr. López Obrador had sent to guard the border. “I want to thank the great president of Mexico,” he said. “He’s a great gentleman, a friend of mine.

On style too, the leaders were often aligned. Both campaigned on the promise to root out a corrupt elite, won with a coalition of voters disgusted with their country’s establishment, and once in power presented the media and the opposition as enemies of their movement.

Just as Mr. Trump has used Twitter to speak directly to his base, Mr. López Obrador takes control of the narrative by holding daily two-hour press conferences where questions are often asked by sympathetic tabloid reporters or YouTubers.

And in 2006, Mr. López Obrador spent months laying charges of fraud after losing the presidential election, going so far as to stage a fake inauguration in the capital’s central plaza.