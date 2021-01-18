The Mexican leader has forged an unlikely bond with Trump. Now he looks at Biden warily.
MEXICO – President Trump called on Mexican migrants rapists, threatened his neighbor with a trade war, expelled tens of thousands of asylum seekers from the country, erected the border wall and promised to make Mexico pay for it.
The Mexican president is a big fan.
His appreciation is so deep that when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador finally telephoned for the first time with President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. last month, he congratulated the outgoing president.
“I must mention that we have a very good relationship with the current president of your country, Mr. Donald Trump,” said López Obrador, according to two people familiar with the call, who spoke under cover of anonymity to discuss internal matters. “Regardless of any other consideration, it respects our sovereignty.”
Fearing Mr. Biden might be more inclined to meddle in Mexican affairs, Mr. López Obrador has spent the past few weeks preemptively biting the new administration in the eye.
He was one of the very last world leaders to congratulate Biden on his victory, insisting on waiting “until all legal issues are resolved.” He recently signed a law nullifying the ability of US pharmaceutical agents to operate in Mexico. And then, out of nowhere, Mr. López Obrador offered asylum to Julian Assange.
His government also exonerated a former Mexican defense secretary accused of drug trafficking by US prosecutors, allegations the president said “fabricated” by investigators who “did not act responsibly.”
Behind all of these perceived slights is a fear that Democrats are more likely to step in to promote workers’ rights and clean energy, hampering Mr López Obrador’s ambitious agenda at home, two officials say. of his government who spoke on the condition. anonymity for fear of reprisals.
“It’s like a dog in the park: it grinds its teeth, threatens you and growls in the hope that you don’t come close,” said Shannon O’Neil, a Mexican expert at the Council on Foreign Relations. “He’s trying to preemptively push back against the engagement of the new Biden administration.”
One of the surprising twists and turns in a Trump presidency full of them has been the way a Mexican leader who presented himself on a leftist and populist platform and once said that Mr. Trump “stirs up racism. Came to regard it so highly.
Obviously, the relationship is more about pragmatism than a deep personal friendship. The two men share a deep disinterest in the details of foreign policy and have found a common goal by leaving themselves alone.
The terms of their deal may not have been written down, but they were clear. Mr. López Obrador enforced Mr. Trump’s immigration program, and in return the United States let him rule Mexico as he pleased.
In a recent speech in Alamo, Texas, Mr. Trump bragged about the number of Mexican soldiers Mr. López Obrador had sent to guard the border. “I want to thank the great president of Mexico,” he said. “He’s a great gentleman, a friend of mine.
On style too, the leaders were often aligned. Both campaigned on the promise to root out a corrupt elite, won with a coalition of voters disgusted with their country’s establishment, and once in power presented the media and the opposition as enemies of their movement.
Just as Mr. Trump has used Twitter to speak directly to his base, Mr. López Obrador takes control of the narrative by holding daily two-hour press conferences where questions are often asked by sympathetic tabloid reporters or YouTubers.
And in 2006, Mr. López Obrador spent months laying charges of fraud after losing the presidential election, going so far as to stage a fake inauguration in the capital’s central plaza.
“He is, in a sense, very similar to Trump,” said Sergio Aguayo, one of Mexico’s leading human rights activists. “The understanding between them was emotional and practical.”
Mr. Biden will likely ask Mr. López Obrador for more.
The president-elect anticipates a wave of migration from Latin America in the coming year, driven by the global economic crisis and the perception of a more sympathetic ear in the White House, according to several people close to his thinking. Guatemalan soldiers on Sunday repel a caravan of thousands of Central Americans traveling to northern Honduras and hoping to reach the United States.
Mexico, which has mobilized additional security forces at its southern border to prepare for this latest caravan, is seen as crucial in preventing further waves of migrants. And as the pandemic is still raging, the Biden administration will also need the cooperation of Mr. López Obrador to institute more coronavirus testing and research for people crossing the southern border.
But Mr Biden is unlikely to use threats or public humiliation to get Mexico to do whatever it wants – and it gives Mr López Obrador an opening to try and set the tone for a relationship. more distant from the start.
While the Mexican president says he wants to maintain “a good neighbor policy” with the superpower on the border, he also criticized his predecessors for being “subservient and irresponsible in terms of the application of our sovereignty”.
In the recent explosion Mexico’s decision not to file a complaint Against the former Mexican Secretary of Defense, whom the United States accuses of working for a drug cartel, Mr. López Obrador defended himself by attacking American officials. He accused them of having carried out “such an irresponsible and unproven investigation”.
Its real aim, analysts say, may be to stoke the resentment of the Mexican public towards the US intervention in the war on drugs.
“He’s trying to activate a certain anti-American trend,” said Carlos Bravo Regidor, political analyst and associate professor at CIDE, a Mexican university. If he succeeds, it may become easier to reject American influence over his government.
“They’re going to put pressure on López Obrador to change some policies,” Bravo Regidor said, “and López Obrador is going to say, ‘You see? They are trying to interfere in our internal affairs. And we are not going to allow it. ”
Source link