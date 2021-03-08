The Mexican Economy: A Short or Long Recession Cycle?

MEXICO CITY, March 08 (IPS) – The trend of the Mexican economy over the past two years has not been positive. INEGI, the official statistics office, has just reported that the GDP registered a drop of 8.5% compared to 2019 with seasonally adjusted figures. But in 2019, GDP also fell, albeit to a much smaller extent, by less than a percentage point.

Saul Escobar Toledo

However, we must consider that the Mexican economy has been declining for 6 quarters (compared to the previous year). Taking into account the demographic growth rate (1.2% per year), the drop in per capita GDP is close to 11%. This figure is important because it gives a more precise idea of ​​the extent of the recession. It is also necessary to take into account the two years, because our interest now should be to try to determine how long the recession will last, i.e. when will Mexico reach the level of GDP of ‘before the pandemic.

The length of the cycle will depend on several factors: the prolongation of the pandemic; the behavior of the world economy; and internal factors. In the first case, uncertainty still prevails: vaccination campaigns are already underway, but they are progressing at very uneven rates depending on the country (and regions of Mexico). Indeed, patents, manufacture and supply of reliable vaccines are highly concentrated in a few companies. There are countries that do not yet have a single dose. And, as international health organizations have said, if we’re not all safe, no one really will be.

In contrast, international trade has recovered. The drop was very severe in April 2020 (12%); however, taking into account the full year, there was a growth of 1.3% (according to the Dutch Bureau of Economic Policy Analysis, available at cpb.nl). China has been the biggest push for world trade, while in North America the recovery appears to have been slower.

When it comes to investment and capital flows, things are not looking very well, especially for developing countries like Mexico; the most worrying problem is the possibility of a financial crisis. The World Bank said in January that in 2020, the ratio of public debt to GDP in emerging and developing economies rose from 52 to almost 61 percent. We should add the increase in private debt which has multiplied by five between 2014 and 2019. A good part of these debts is external, that is to say they were contracted in foreign currencies. All of this indicates that, unless relief measures are taken globally, this situation could become a serious problem due to possible moratoriums on payments. If this happens, it doesn’t bother a particular country’s debt level so much as capital flight, devaluations, and lack of new funding would seriously affect countries like Mexico that need foreign exchange (dollars). ) to cover its imports, financial. currency operations and reserves.

As for internal factors, we have several problems to overcome. To better understand the issue, it is necessary to review the different sectors of the economy.

First, the primary sector grew in 2019 and 2020, especially in the second half of last year. This indicates that we are a long way from a food crisis, which is of course good news. In addition, some import substitution is likely to have taken place. The problem is that this sector contributes little to the economy, only 3.5%.

In contrast, secondary activities fell by 1.7% in 2019 and 10% in 2020. The construction industry fell for 6 consecutive quarters. Manufacturing experienced a shorter but more intense decline. This can be explained by global disruptions, particularly in the US economy, as well as the decline in final consumption in Mexico of some non-food products such as clothing and automobiles. A decline in the manufacturing sector affects the wage bill in a particular way, since the best average wages in the entire economy are paid in this sector: 1.5 times more than in the service sector.

Finally, tertiary activities (services) experienced a negative growth rate of 7.7%. It should be noted that the service represents 73 per cent of employment and more than two-thirds of the total product. Some branches of this sector, such as cultural and sports recreation sectors, fell 54 percent; and those for temporary accommodation and the preparation of food and drink, 44 percent.

As the economy improves, some small businesses can be expected to find a way out. But others will probably not be, in particular those related to tourism since this branch will take several years to recover. Worse yet, this branch delivered a lot of foreign exchange to Mexico.

The effect of the T-MEC or USMC trade agreement could stimulate certain branches of manufacturing, but here too there is a margin of uncertainty due to the new terms of the treaty. In any case, numerous studies have shown that the towing capacity of exports of manufactured goods for the whole economy is limited. That way, even if the situation could improve, it will not get us out of the crisis as quickly as we would like.

In short, the length of the Mexican economy’s depressive cycle cannot be accurately calculated at this time. What we can say is that it will depend on a set of political decisions. Governments, mainly those in more developed countries, can help by facilitating the manufacture of vaccines and providing funds (special drawing rights, SDRs) for multilateral institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank to provide resources for to ease the burden of debts and for health and development programs. So far, little has been done in this regard.

On the other hand, an agreement is necessary between the three T-MEC countries so that labor and environment clauses do not become a factor unfavorable to growth. A development program should include the countries of Central America and allow Mexico to move from a maquiladora country to an economy of economic export of high-tech goods and inputs purchased in the country; the result would provide better wages for Mexican workers.

Finally, the revival of domestic production is essential. The construction branch, mainly for infrastructure works, is a field of action that requires public and private financing, but the latter will hardly increase if public expenditure does not direct it towards new projects and financing (in particular more than those that already exist). In the case of services, saving micro and small businesses is essential. Likewise, it will be necessary to retrain the workforce that worked in sectors such as tourism to place it in other economic branches with better prospects, through qualification and training programs, preferably in local green projects (reforestation, clean energy, recycling of polluting materials, cleaning up rivers and open dumps, etc.). Additional cash transfers for people (especially women) affected by unemployment or underemployed in the formal and informal economy would help alleviate poverty and increase consumption levels.

The political decisions listed (and others not mentioned) are going to be made, one way or another. Nothing will happen because of the natural laws of the market. Citizens say it will play a fundamental role in putting pressure on their governments and shortening the economic cycle. If those responsible for managing the institutions do not react, the years of economic hardship will be longer, as will the extent of the political and social crisis.

willowscobar.blogspot.com

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram