The Merkel diamond: how a hand gesture became a brand

Hands clasped in front of stomach, thumbs and fingertips touching to form a diamond – Angela Merkel’s ‘diamond’ hand gesture has become almost as famous as the German Chancellor herself.

He has his own Wikipedia page and even his own emoticon, “<>“, and the German leader was immortalized by adopting the pose at London’s famous Madame Tussauds wax museum.

And with Merkel on the verge of retiring from politics after an election this month closing the door on her 16 years in power, the hand gesture was once again catapulted into the limelight after a candidate for a rival party adopted it on a magazine cover.

Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic (SPD) chancellor candidate, used the gesture in a photoshoot for Sueddeutsche Zeitung magazine – as part of his strategy to position himself as the real contender for Merkel’s continuity, as opposed to Armin Laschet, Merkel’s challenger celebrates.

This claim about Merkel’s legacy sparked a reaction from the CDU and even from Merkel herself, who tried to point out that there were “huge differences” between her and the frontrunner Scholz. polls before the September 26 vote.

During a debate in parliament, Laschet told Scholz: “You cannot make diamond signs and speak like Saskia Esken,” the SPD co-leader, who represents the left wing of the party.

After all, the diamond gesture has become the signature of the veteran chancellor.

– ‘Love of symmetry’ –

The “Merkel-Raute”, as it is known in German, made her first appearance during a photoshoot for Stern magazine in 2002.

Then at the head of the Christian Democracy (CDU) but still three years to be elected chancellor for the first time, Merkel “did not know what to do with her hands”, later recalled the photographer Claudia Kempf.

“She left them hanging next to her, which made her look a little exposed, or she put them together. I said to her, ‘You look too much like a pastor’s daughter,'” said the photographer at the Rheinische Post newspaper in 2009.

A few months before the 2013 German election, Merkel offered her own explanation of how the gesture came about.

“It’s about where to put your arms,” ​​said the trained physicist, adding that the diamond also showed “a certain love of symmetry.”

– ‘The cult of personality’ –

At the time of this interview, Merkel was campaigning for a third term.

The entire parliament is renewed in the German federal elections, but his party had opted for a very personalized campaign.

A 70 meters wide by 20 meters high (230 feet by 66 feet) billboard was erected near Berlin Central Station with a giant image of the Merkel diamond, made up of more than 2,000 photographs of hands, with the slogan “The future of Germany in good hands”.

The SPD criticized what they called an “empty personality cult” around Merkel, while the Greens lamented: “If this is politics, we have fallen very low”.

But the woman affectionately known as “Mutti” (mummy) won the election by a large majority weeks later, with Merkel’s diamond becoming “probably one of the most recognizable hand gestures in the world,” according to the British newspaper. Guardian.

The gesture has also been compared to a bridge, a protective roof, and even a sign made between Illuminati members to identify themselves.

“I think the Merkel diamond was first adopted unconsciously,” Jochen Hoerisch, communications specialist at Mannheim University, told AFP.

“But once it was noticed by the public, it was then consciously used by the Chancellor as a trademark.”

