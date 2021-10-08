The mayor of Chicago cancels the city’s vaccination mandate for public workers.

Employees who do not report their immunization status by the October 15 deadline will be placed on unpaid leave.

The testing option will remain in place until December 31, after which time employees must be fully immunized, unless they have received a medical or religious exemption. It is not known what the consequences will be for those who refuse to comply.

Cities and states across the country have introduced vaccination mandates for their workers, and some have faced legal challenges.

After being delayed by the courts, a mandate to vaccinate New York public school educators and staff was allowed to continue after a decision by a federal appeal board last week. Although it faced opposition, the warrant prompted tens of thousands of Education Department employees to get vaccinated.

Municipal workers in Seattle and in Los Angeles must be fully vaccinated against the virus by next week, although contrary to Chicago policy, there is no testing option. Both mandates allow religious or medical accommodations.