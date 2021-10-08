The mayor of Chicago cancels the city’s vaccination mandate for public workers.
Just a day later President Biden visited Chicago to advocate for vaccination warrants, saying they were the only way to beat the coronavirus, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Friday that public workers could step down from the city’s tenure until the end of the year by getting tested regularly.
The mayor announced the tenure of Chicago workers in August. But the proposal was immediately rejected by employees and labor groups, including the Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago Federation of Labor.
Now, workers who are not fully immunized by October 15, including those who have requested medical or religious exemptions, must get tested twice a week, three to four days apart, at their own time and at their own time. costs, said the mayor’s office.
Employees who do not report their immunization status by the October 15 deadline will be placed on unpaid leave.
The testing option will remain in place until December 31, after which time employees must be fully immunized, unless they have received a medical or religious exemption. It is not known what the consequences will be for those who refuse to comply.
Cities and states across the country have introduced vaccination mandates for their workers, and some have faced legal challenges.
After being delayed by the courts, a mandate to vaccinate New York public school educators and staff was allowed to continue after a decision by a federal appeal board last week. Although it faced opposition, the warrant prompted tens of thousands of Education Department employees to get vaccinated.
Municipal workers in Seattle and in Los Angeles must be fully vaccinated against the virus by next week, although contrary to Chicago policy, there is no testing option. Both mandates allow religious or medical accommodations.
Chicago had negotiated with the unions since the August announcement.
Source link