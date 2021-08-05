The mayor of Boston gets shot for condemning vaccine passports.

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey made waves this week by comparing vaccine passports to racist policies that required black people to show their ID. His improvised comments drew fierce criticism from his political rivals and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

When asked on Tuesday if she was in favor of people showing proof of vaccination when entering restaurants, gyms, cinemas and other indoor public spaces – a measure being introduced in New York – Ms Janey warned that such policies would disproportionately affect communities of color.

“There’s a long history in this country of people needing to show their papers – that we were talking about that from a point of view, you know, during slavery, after slavery, as recent as, you know, what the immigrant population has to go through, “she said.” We heard from Trump, with the birth certificate nonsense. “

Ms Janey tried to pick up on that comparison on Thursday.

“I wish I hadn’t used these analogies, because they took away the important issue of ensuring our immunization and public health policies,” she said.