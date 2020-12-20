The main official Operation Warp Speed ​​blames the vaccine shortages on an administrative error.

After days of confusion over the uneven pace of vaccine distribution in the United States, a senior official involved in the effort said on Sunday that an administrative snafu was responsible for states’ inability to order the number of doses promised for the coming week. .

At least 14 states have complained this week that they have access to far fewer doses than expected and that the shortage has disrupted their vaccine distribution plans from Moderna and Pfizer, which received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

On Sunday, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s efforts to obtain coronavirus vaccines for Americans, explained the problems as an administrative heist, saying the plan to initial distribution had neglected to take into account the last minute. FDA requirements.

“We have all made the mistake or the mistake of assuming that the vaccine that is actually produced and that is distributed is already available for shipment, when in fact there is a two day lag between when we’re generating a lot of data that shows that this vaccine vial is actually safe and fair, and when we can ship it, ”Dr Slaoui said on CNN’s“ State of the Union ”.