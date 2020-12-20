The main official Operation Warp Speed blames the vaccine shortages on an administrative error.
After days of confusion over the uneven pace of vaccine distribution in the United States, a senior official involved in the effort said on Sunday that an administrative snafu was responsible for states’ inability to order the number of doses promised for the coming week. .
At least 14 states have complained this week that they have access to far fewer doses than expected and that the shortage has disrupted their vaccine distribution plans from Moderna and Pfizer, which received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
On Sunday, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s efforts to obtain coronavirus vaccines for Americans, explained the problems as an administrative heist, saying the plan to initial distribution had neglected to take into account the last minute. FDA requirements.
“We have all made the mistake or the mistake of assuming that the vaccine that is actually produced and that is distributed is already available for shipment, when in fact there is a two day lag between when we’re generating a lot of data that shows that this vaccine vial is actually safe and fair, and when we can ship it, ”Dr Slaoui said on CNN’s“ State of the Union ”.
His comments clarified an apology presented on Saturday by General Gustave F. Perna, the COO of Operation Warp Speed, who claimed responsibility for the issues, citing uncertainties over how many doses manufacturers were willing to ship and coordination with the FDA
The FDA has to receive “certain documentation” after approval and before drugs can be shipped, said Dr. Slaoui, “and that created differences between what was in the plan and what was actually done.
He said the error had been corrected and that on Monday the government would ship 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and an additional 2 million of the Pfizer vaccine.
State officials and governors have expressed frustration in recent days after learning they can only access part of what they were promised – 40% less, in California’s case. Dr Slaoui and Dr Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member, said there were no issues with the vaccines themselves or the supply.
States received estimates in mid-November of the number of doses they would receive in the first distribution cycles. But those numbers were only a prediction, according to an administration official who was not authorized to speak officially, and those predictions were not meant to be understood as official numbers.
When the government realized that the actual number of doses ready for distribution was lower than expected, it applied the reduction to each state proportionately. But the number of doses officially assigned to each state has not changed, the official said.
Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer on MSNBC Sunday who had mentioned the miscommunication last week, said she appreciated General Perna’s apology.
“We’re ready for a lot more vaccines,” she says. “What I need is consistent, reliable information so that we can deliver on the promise of getting as many vaccines into people’s arms as quickly as possible and saving lives.”
