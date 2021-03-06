The Louvre recovers pieces of armor stolen almost 40 years ago

After sunset on May 31, 1983 and before dawn the next morning, a display case in the Louvre was broken into and two pieces of 16th century Italian armor were stolen in one of the most mysterious burglaries in the world. history of the museum.

Almost 40 years later, the two objects – a ceremonial helmet and a breastplate – were identified in the private collection of a family in Bordeaux, western France. Police are investigating how the items ended up on the family’s property and who is responsible for the theft.

“The Louvre is delighted that these two pieces of Renaissance armor have been found thanks to the work of investigators,” the museum said in a statement. He added that what happened on the night of May 31, 1983 remained “an enigma”, with few details known to the general public.

The museum did not respond to requests for additional information about the circumstances of the theft, the identity of the family who owned the armor, or what prompted the family to have their private art collection appraised.