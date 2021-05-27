World
The Louvre in France obtains the first female head in 228 years – Times of India
PARIS: France appointed Laurence des Cars on Wednesday, known for her promotion of social issues through art, as the new head of the Louver – the first time that a woman will be responsible for the largest museum in the world since it opened 228 years ago.
Des Cars currently runs the Musée d’Orsay, the Paris historical museum dedicated to 19th century art, where she is already the very first female patron. His legacy there includes increasing the number of young visitors and giving art and visitors more physical space.
During her four years at the Orsay, the 54-year-old art historian has taken a stand on certain controversial subjects, notably by speaking out in favor of the return of works looted by the Nazis. “A great museum must face up to history, including looking back at the history of our own institutions,” she said. She was instrumental in France’s decision for the Orsay to make a Gustav Klimt painting, “Roses”, to the heirs of its former owner Nora Stiasny. the Nazis had stolen him in Vienna in 1938. Under the direction of Des Cars, the museum’s 2019 exhibition “Black models: from Gericault to Matisse” focused on black figures hitherto neglected in French art.
Des Cars, from a family of writers and journalists, will succeed Jean-Luc Martinez in September, credited with making the Louvre more accessible and less elitist.
Des Cars currently runs the Musée d’Orsay, the Paris historical museum dedicated to 19th century art, where she is already the very first female patron. His legacy there includes increasing the number of young visitors and giving art and visitors more physical space.
During her four years at the Orsay, the 54-year-old art historian has taken a stand on certain controversial subjects, notably by speaking out in favor of the return of works looted by the Nazis. “A great museum must face up to history, including looking back at the history of our own institutions,” she said. She was instrumental in France’s decision for the Orsay to make a Gustav Klimt painting, “Roses”, to the heirs of its former owner Nora Stiasny. the Nazis had stolen him in Vienna in 1938. Under the direction of Des Cars, the museum’s 2019 exhibition “Black models: from Gericault to Matisse” focused on black figures hitherto neglected in French art.
Des Cars, from a family of writers and journalists, will succeed Jean-Luc Martinez in September, credited with making the Louvre more accessible and less elitist.