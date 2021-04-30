The legacy of the British military in Iraq and Afghanistan

After a first honeymoon, security deteriorated. The conflict has become politically toxic in Britain, and when the United States exploded in 2007, London was unwilling to do the same. Instead, the British commanders struck a secret deal with the Shiite militias, trading the release of prisoners for the cessation of attacks on British bases.

This “housing” collapsed in March 2008 when Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki abruptly sent troops south. The British commanding general was on vacation at a ski resort and Maliki publicly snubbed his deputy. US and Iraqi troops swung into action while the British remained at the airport until late in the day.

The events in Basra cast a long shadow. Later in Kabul, a British officer asked General David Petraeus how long it would take the United States to forget what was going on there. A generation? He asked. Petraeus’ response was revealing. “A little longer,” he said.

The US military, for all its size and resources, has not “won” in Iraq or Afghanistan either. But the conflicts damaged the British military position with its most important ally.

What are the central issues in the experience and performance of the British Army since 2001?

I see four interdependent areas. First, the responsibility. Almost every senior British military official who has passed through Iraq and Afghanistan has been promoted, no matter how badly things have turned out on the ground. At the same time, Britain has implemented a new probing system for petty crime on the battlefield, ranging from court cases permitted by the creeping reach of European human rights law to massive public inquiries. (Some of these investigations were baseless, but in other cases the military committed atrocities.)

The key point is that Britain has allowed a situation of “glut and emptiness” to develop, with excess responsibility at the bottom and none at the top. This created moral hazard and meant that senior commanders were incentivized to take bad actions rather than not acting.

Second, the military needs to rethink its attitude to learning lessons. As the institution has become adept at incorporating low-level tactical experience, time and time again initiatives to identify what was wrong in a larger area have either been removed or kept in a problematic position. Throughout the Iraqi and Afghan conflicts, avoiding the embarrassment of senior officials was more important than a thorough post-operational cleanup.