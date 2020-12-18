The least for those who need it most
Hello. Today, we’re focusing on the story behind this week’s massive philanthropic giving.
Alcorn State University, Santa Fe College, and West Kentucky Community and Technical College are all worker colleges. Most of their students have modest incomes and many are trying to become the first member of their families to obtain a university degree.
If you spend time on one of these campuses, you will likely come out inspired. Students have often endured hardships – like a dysfunctional high school, an abusive relationship, or wartime military service – and figured out how to continue.
You might notice something else: Colleges trying to educate these students are doing it with a small budget.
West Kentucky spends $ 7,200 per year per student on education – money that must cover the salaries of faculty and support staff, as well as labs and other educational resources. Alcorn State (Mississippi) and Santa Fe (Florida) each spend less than $ 14,000. The same goes for the Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.
Want to know how much Ivy League colleges spend each year on education per student? About $ 100,000 on average, depending on a Third Way report. Elite public universities often spend over $ 30,000.
These funding gaps exacerbate both economic and racial inequality. “The dollars aren’t going to the people who really need them,” Jeff Strohl of the Center on Education and the Workforce at Georgetown University told me. For lack of sufficient resources, workers’ colleges tend to low graduation rates. Many of their students struggle to find good paying jobs and repay their university loans.
As inspiring as the students of a place like Alcorn State can be, they cannot overcome every obstacle put in their way.
This week, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott – who helped shape Amazon, during the years she was married to Jeff Bezos – ad that she had given over $ 4 billion, mostly to organizations focused on economic hardship. “This pandemic has been a devastating burden in the lives of Americans already in difficulty”, Scott wrote on Medium.
Scott’s 384 recipients included 36 colleges, all with large numbers of low-income students. The four colleges I mentioned above are on the list. In some cases, gifts are the largest that the colleges have received.
“I was amazed,” said Ruth Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M, a historically black university in Texas, said to my colleague Anemona Hartocollis. When Simmons heard on a phone call that the giveaway would be $ 50 million, she wasn’t sure she had heard correctly. The appellant must have clarified: “five-zero”.
Higher education experts praise Scott for donating money to colleges that need it most, rather than colleges that already have the most. Strohl called his choice of recipients “brilliant.”
But experts are also careful to add another point: Scott’s donations are not large enough to wipe out the annual funding gaps created by the government. Their donations will make a difference in part because the problem they are trying to solve is so serious. The country’s higher education system often hinders upward mobility.
The virus
Good spirits: How is the Chartreuse made? Only two people know the full recipe for French liqueur – and they don’t speak.
From the review: A single injection of the Covid-19 vaccines, rather than the two planned doses, can protect people, potentially doubling the number of people who can be vaccinated, Zeynep Tufekci and Michael Mina have a fight.
Lives lived: Composer Harold Budd was initially drawn to experimental musical styles like free jazz and early minimalism. He later broke with them to create a signature, piano-centric sound that first drew attention to his 1978 album, “The Pavilion of Dreams”. Budd is dead, complications from the coronavirus, at 84.
Beyond “going out”
Last month, Hulu released one of the first big Christmas movies about a same-sex couple, “Happiest Season”. The film broke records on the platform and largely received positive reviews critics. He also reopened a long time debate on LGBTQ representation: Why are queer stories in Hollywood so often meant to be released?
In “Happiest Season,” Abby (played by Kristen Stewart) visits the family home of her girlfriend, Harper (played by Mackenzie Davis), for Christmas. Harper’s family doesn’t know she’s gay, and the film focuses on hiding it.
“There are ways to make the coming out experience modern,” Michael Cuby wrote in the online magazine Them. “Throw Kristen Stewart in a closet with a Roomba just so she can be found by someone who asks in the blink of an eye, ‘Abby, what are you doing in the closet?’ is certainly not.
At the same time, with few mainstream queer films available, the pressures on these films are significant. “I think whatever he did, people were going to be disappointed that they didn’t do something else,” said Lena Wilson, who has written about movies and LGBTQ issues for The Times.
But the situation can slowly change. “The happiest season” is one of at least six vacation movies with gay or lesbian tracks this year. As Sarah Kate Ellis, the CEO of GLAAD, put it, “When you start to see the quantity increase, then you can have various scenarios that show the different aspects and different aspects of the LGBTQ community.”
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
For a weekend project try Lasagna from Samin Nosrat.
What to listen to
Here is this year 10 best episodes of “The Daily”, depending on the team making the podcast.
What to play
From Animal Crossing to Call of Duty, these video games got Times reporters throughout the year. (The list could also serve as a gift guide for the gamers in your life.)
For the love of ballet
“On Pointe,” a six-part Disney + documentary, shows life inside the School of American Ballet through the eyes of its dancers. Don’t expect a cliché-riddled ballet story: “Look, I loved ‘Black Swan’ when I saw it,” the show’s manager told The Times. “But that wasn’t what we were doing.” Read the review here.
Words
“Doomscrolling”, “unprecedented”, “pod”: here is 20 phrases that define 2020.
Late at night
Stephen colbert compared President Trump’s health adviser to a cartoon villain.
