The least for those who need it most

Alcorn State University, Santa Fe College, and West Kentucky Community and Technical College are all worker colleges. Most of their students have modest incomes and many are trying to become the first member of their families to obtain a university degree.

If you spend time on one of these campuses, you will likely come out inspired. Students have often endured hardships – like a dysfunctional high school, an abusive relationship, or wartime military service – and figured out how to continue.

You might notice something else: Colleges trying to educate these students are doing it with a small budget.

West Kentucky spends $ 7,200 per year per student on education – money that must cover the salaries of faculty and support staff, as well as labs and other educational resources. Alcorn State (Mississippi) and Santa Fe (Florida) each spend less than $ 14,000. The same goes for the Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.