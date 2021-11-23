The latest wave of Covid

The mystery of the covid

The seemingly obvious explanation for the recent increase in cases is the weather. As temperatures drop, more and more activity has moved indoors, where the Covid virus tends to spread. And the weather is sure to play a role in the surge.

But I mentioned Canada above – as well as the cold parts of the United States where the number of cases was not increasing a month ago – for a reason. If weather was truly the dominant cause, recent Covid patterns would be different. They would correspond more closely to the temperature models.

As unsatisfactory as it may be, the full explanation for the surge remains unclear. There is still a lot more scientists don’t know about how this virus spreads than they know, like Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota, said During months.

Media coverage and expert commentary too often fail to recognize this point. We offer clear explanations of the ups and downs of the virus – like the weather, school calendars, mask habits, even sporting events – when the reality is more complicated. (Here are some detailed examples.)

The bad news about the unpredictability of the virus is that surges may surprise us: The absence of an increase in Covid across much of northern North America a month ago was not as reassuring as ‘it did not appear.