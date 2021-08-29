The Latest: Tehran Thieves Attack Car, Steal COVID-19 Shots

TEHRAN, Iran – The police chief in the Iranian capital has said a gang of thieves stole dozens of COVID-19 vaccines after attacking a rental car carrying the doses, media reported.

The theft comes as Iran, with more than 106,000 virus-related deaths, has the highest death toll in the Middle East, yet only 8% of its population is fully vaccinated.

Tehran Police Chief Hossein Rahimi said thieves attacked and seized 300 vaccines after a courier left a health ministry medical storage facility south of the capital.

He did not specify which vaccine was stolen. Iran typically uses the Chinese-made Sinopharm, although it has also used Russian-made Sputnik-V, AstraZeneca, and its own national vaccine CovBarekat.

Iran recorded 581 daily deaths and more than 31,000 new cases on Sunday. Iran last week on Tuesday hit a record 709 patients who died in a single day.

The country is struggling with a fifth wave of the disease caused by the highly contagious delta variant.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

__ Louisiana hospitals are overflowing with COVID-19 patients, fear the arrival of hurricane Ida

– Croatia delighted with summer success of the tourist season despite COVID-19

– that of Russia virus-related deaths hit the record over 50,000 in July

– Once a safety lighthouse, Hawaii sees a wave of coronavirus cases driven by delta variant

– U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on origins coronavirus

– The US battle for masks in schools has changed from school boards to courts

___

– Find more AP coverage on https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS:

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana hospitals already crowded with patients from the latest coronavirus wave are now bracing for a powerful Category 4 hurricane, which is expected to crash onto shore later Sunday.

“Once again, we find ourselves facing a natural disaster in the midst of a pandemic,” said Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans’ top health official. She called on residents to “prepare for both”.

The story continues

Hurricane Ida is expected to hit the state on Sunday night along the Louisiana coast. It should be of Category 4 force when landing with high winds up to 240 km / h (150 mph).

The storm comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already crowded with patients from the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, this one triggered by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates across the country. State.

Governor John Bel Edwards has said that evacuating hospitals in threatened areas is something that would normally be considered in other scenarios, but it is impractical as COVID-19 patients are filling beds in Louisiana and elsewhere.

” It is not possible. We have no place to bring these patients. Not out of state, not out of state, ”Edwards explained.

___

DUBROVNIK, Croatia – Summer tourism has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations in Croatia this year. The beaches along the country’s Adriatic Sea coast are teeming with people.

Tours are sold out, restaurants are crowded, and sailboats are chartered well in advance.

The Croatian tourism industry has been taken by surprise. There were concerns that the coronavirus pandemic could discourage people from traveling.

A tour guide to the southern city of Dubrovnik, known for its old town and nightlife and which is Croatia’s most popular destination, said this week that “it’s almost like 2020 never happened” .

The success of the summer season is essential for the Croatian economy, which is one of the weakest in the European Union.

___

TOKYO – Japan’s vaccine deployment minister has pledged prompt administration of coronavirus boosters as the country aims to fully vaccinate its population by October or November.

Taro Kono said booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna will arrive early next year in time for medical workers and the elderly, who have been prioritized and have mostly received their second shots by July.

“Japan is aiming for an 80% vaccination rate,” Kono said on a nationwide Fuji TV broadcast.

A digital proof of vaccination system will be available later this year, he added.

Japan lags behind developed countries in immunization, with its vaccination rate now fully immunized at around 43%.

___

WASHINGTON – The resentful debate over whether returning students should wear masks in class has moved from school boards to courtrooms.

In at least 14 states, lawsuits have been filed for or against masks in schools. In some cases, school administrators responsible for enforcing the rules find themselves fighting heads of state.

Legal experts say that while state laws normally trump local control, the legal arguments of supporters of the mask stand a good chance of winning. But amid the protests and even the violence against masks in the United States, the legal battle is only just beginning.

Mask rules in public schools vary widely. Some states require them; others prohibit warrants. Many others leave it to individual districts.

Large school districts that want to demand masks are in court and are fighting against the governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona. Concerned parents are suing similar legislative bans on tenure in Utah, Iowa and South Carolina.

Lawsuits over mask requirements have erupted in Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky and Montana.

___

HONOLULU – Kuulei Perreira-Keawekane could barely breathe when she went to the emergency room in Hawaii. Nausea kept him from standing and his body was throbbing in pain.

Like many native Hawaiians, she has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Perreira-Keawekane situation highlights the COVID-19 crisis hitting Hawaii as hospitals overflow with record numbers of patients, vaccinations stagnate and Hawaiians suffer a disproportionate share of the suffering.

Hawaii was once considered a beacon of safety during the pandemic due to strict travel and quarantine restrictions and global vaccine acceptance that have made it one of the most vaccinated states in the country. But the highly contagious delta variant exploited weaknesses as residents let their guard down and attend family reunions after months of vaccine restrictions and hesitation persist in some Hawaiian communities.

The state reported a record 1,035 new confirmed cases on Friday.

Now the governor is urging tourists to stay away and residents to limit travel, and leaders are reimposing caps on the size of social gatherings. And in an effort to tackle vaccine reluctance, businesses and nonprofits have launched a public service campaign targeting Native Hawaiians, many of whom harbor deep mistrust of the government.

___

BEND, Oregon – The Oregon Emergency Management Department says the U.S. state’s death toll from COVID-19 is rising so rapidly that two counties have requested refrigerated trucks to contain the bodies.

Department spokeswoman Bobbi Doan said on Saturday that Tillamook and Josephine had requested the trucks.

Tillamook County Emergency Director Gordon McCraw wrote in his request to the state that the county’s only funeral home “is now consistently at or exceeding capacity” of nine bodies. He added that the virus cases among the staff made them unable to transport bodies to other counties.

The refrigerated truck arrived in the county on Friday. Doan said he was on loan from Klamath County.

The Tillamook County Council of Commissioners says there were six deaths from COVID-19 in the county from August 18 to 23. That number exceeded the five total deaths from COVID-19 that occurred in the first 18 months of the pandemic.

___

WASHINGTON – U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided over the origins of the coronavirus but believe Chinese leaders were unaware of the virus before the global pandemic began, according to results released Friday of a review ordered by President Joe Biden.

According to an unclassified summary, four members of the US intelligence community claim with low confidence that the virus was initially transmitted from an animal to a human. A fifth intelligence agency believes with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a laboratory. Analysts don’t believe the virus was developed as a biological weapon, and most agencies believe the virus was not genetically modified.

The office of the director of national intelligence said on Friday that China “continues to obstruct the global investigation, resist information sharing and blame other countries, including the United States.” Reaching a conclusion on the causes of the virus likely requires China’s cooperation, the bureau said.

___

LAS VEGAS – A hospital in Las Vegas has opened a clinic to provide ongoing care for people with long-term medical complications from COVID-19.

University Medical Center said its clinic is the first of its kind in Nevada and will also help patients enroll in clinical trials for new therapies to treat long-term symptoms, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Long-term symptoms include heart and lung problems, pain, and cognitive impairment.