The latest target of the crackdown in Hong Kong: children’s books

HONG KONG – The fluffy white sheep were constantly harassed by wolves, who destroyed their homes, ate their food and even sprayed poison gas. It became too much, and 12 sheep who had tried to defend their village were forced to flee by boat. But they were captured and sent to jail.

This story was told in a children’s book published last year in Hong Kong. Sheep represented 12 activists arrested at sea trying to escape to Taiwan. The wolves were the Hong Kong police.

Police on Thursday arrested five leaders of the group behind The Book, a union of speech therapists, accusing them of instilling government hatred in children.

Along with the arrests, authorities have extended, to the most basic level of printed material, a crackdown on political discourse aimed at quelling dissent expressed during mass protests in 2019.