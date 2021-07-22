The latest target of the crackdown in Hong Kong: children’s books
HONG KONG – The fluffy white sheep were constantly harassed by wolves, who destroyed their homes, ate their food and even sprayed poison gas. It became too much, and 12 sheep who had tried to defend their village were forced to flee by boat. But they were captured and sent to jail.
This story was told in a children’s book published last year in Hong Kong. Sheep represented 12 activists arrested at sea trying to escape to Taiwan. The wolves were the Hong Kong police.
Police on Thursday arrested five leaders of the group behind The Book, a union of speech therapists, accusing them of instilling government hatred in children.
Along with the arrests, authorities have extended, to the most basic level of printed material, a crackdown on political discourse aimed at quelling dissent expressed during mass protests in 2019.
Hours later, in another movement against opposing voices, four editors and executives of Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that was forced to close last month, were arrested and deprived of their liberty on bail. They are accused of colluding with foreign powers under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year.
More than 100 people have been arrested under the law, including dozens of Hong Kong’s top opposition politicians.
Apple Daily, once one of the city’s largest newspapers, has been the most prominent media voice targeted by police. It was shut down after authorities froze its accounts and accused its founder, Jimmy Lai, and six top editors and executives of violating security law by calling for US sanctions against Hong Kong officials. Among those six were the four indictments on Thursday.
But with the arrests of members of the Hong Kong General Union of Speech-Language Pathologists, the crackdown now includes children’s books. Police said they believed the publications were “intended to arouse public hatred, especially among young children,” towards the government and the judiciary.
Li Kwai-wah, chief superintendent of the national security police department, told a press briefing that the book and others published by the union “simplified and embellished political issues that children did not have. no way to understand “.
He added that union members had “abused their profession” to indoctrinate impressionable children with anti-government views and incite violent and criminal behavior.
The five union members were arrested by the Hong Kong Police Department’s National Security Department under a colonial-era seditious publication law. A conviction under the law, which has rarely been used in recent decades, carries a sentence of up to two years in prison.
“This is alarming not only for unions, but also for freedom of expression as a whole, for creative works and even using metaphors or commentaries,” said Leo Tang, vice president of the Confederation of Hong Kong unions, a coordination group for pro-democratic labor organizations.
The speech therapists union was formed in 2019, at the height of anti-government protests, when many new unions were formed in part to challenge the political power of older labor groups aligned with Beijing.
“In Hong Kong, right now, the helpless are not being heard and their voices are not being listened to,” the union wrote in its manifesto. “We’re a bunch of speech-language pathologists, and we should be walking with the inaudible.”
The union has published two other children’s books, including one in which sheep organize themselves to prevent wolves, who are described as rubbish and dangerous, from entering their village. This book was published in early 2020, when the Hong Kong opposition camp pressured the government to close the border with mainland China in order to control the spread of the coronavirus. The group also published a reading guide and organized events for parents to read the books with their children.
Hong Kong police, once a bastion of free speech, have increasingly bristled with criticism of their actions. Security agents blamed anti-government sentiment for inspiring a man who stabbed an officer and then committed suicide on July 1.
Raymond Siu, who was promoted to police chief last month, said the media bore responsibility for the public’s anger against the police. He and his predecessor, Chris Tang, who has been promoted to security secretary, say they support a law to restrict what they see as fake news, which the government says it is considering.
Even with the security law in place, political cartoons and protest artwork continued to thrive on the fringes in Hong Kong, but that may soon change, said Antony Dapiran, a lawyer and author of two books on human rights. events in the city.
“The fear aroused by these arrests will probably put an end to this”, he wrote on Twitter.