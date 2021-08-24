The latest news on evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

Faced with the dire situation at Kabul International Airport, which has left thousands of Afghans waiting to be evacuated for fear of retaliation from the Taliban and pressure from allies, President Joe Biden’s administration is considering extending the August 31 deadline for the total withdrawal of US troops.

The U.S. military remained in command of the airport on Tuesday, the hub of a chaotic international effort to evacuate foreign citizens and vulnerable Afghans in the wake of the Taliban blitz, which captured the Afghan capital on August 14.

The Taliban takeover came as the United States sought to complete the complete withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, at the request of military officials, Biden is expected to clarify the US position on keeping troops in the country past the deadline, which will have a ripple effect on the smaller-scale evacuation efforts of other countries. .

The Taliban, meanwhile, have repeatedly warned against any expansion of foreign troop deployments, saying it would cross a “red line.” A spokesperson for the group reaffirmed this position on Tuesday, saying there would be “no extension”.

As foreign governments face a ticking clock, here is the status of those carrying out the biggest evacuations from Afghanistan.

United States

The United States continues to lead the largest effort to evacuate Afghanistan of any country.

U.S. officials have said they prioritize U.S. citizens, Afghans who have worked for the U.S. government and are therefore eligible for special visas, as well as Afghans eligible for refugee status – an expanded category in early August.

The total number of Afghans seeking resettlement in the United States remains uncertain, although the International Rescue Committee, a rights group, previously said that some 300,000 Afghan civilians were affiliated with the U.S. government during its 20 years in Afghanistan.

US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said Monday that “thousands” of US citizens remained in the country, without giving further details.

In recent days, the US evacuation effort has increased, transporting people to 14 temporary facilities across Europe and the Middle East, including Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, in Spain and Germany.

On Tuesday, the White House reported that during the 24-hour period from 07:00 GMT on August 23 to 07:00 GMT on August 24, U.S. military flights had evacuated approximately 12,700 people.

In the past 24 hours, 28 US military flights evacuated about 10,400 people, compared to about 3,900 people evacuated on US flights during the previous 24-hour period, Saturday through Sunday.

Since August 14, the United States has “evacuated and facilitated the evacuation” of about 58,700 people, according to the White House.

With the United States controlling the airport, that figure appeared to include all those evacuated by allies of the United States and NATO since August 14.

UK

On Tuesday, the British Defense Minister said the UK had evacuated more than 2,000 people from Kabul in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number expelled from the country since August 14 to 8,600.

The UK and other allies are pressuring Biden to extend the evacuation beyond the month-end date. But Wallace told Sky News that Biden was unlikely to agree.

France

A French official said on Tuesday they will end their evacuations from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan later this week if the United States sticks to a plan to withdraw its troops in late August.

Around 2,000 French and Afghan nationals have been evacuated in recent days by France via a military base in Abu Dhabi, after President Emmanuel Macron said the country was opening arms to people threatened by the Taliban.

Germany

Germany said it evacuated some 2,700 people on Monday and was looking for ways to continue the evacuations after Kabul airport was no longer under US control.

Italy

Italy said Monday that its evacuation, Operation Aquila Omnia, which it launched in June, had airlifted some 2,100 people from Afghanistan, the vast majority since August 14.

Australia

Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews said Canberra helped evacuate more than 1,600 people from Kabul airport in 17 flights since last Wednesday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier said that Australian and New Zealand officials evacuated more than 650 people from the airport overnight Monday.

Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey has so far evacuated 1,404 people from Afghanistan, including 1,061 Turkish nationals and 343 nationals of “various countries”.

Turkey was supposed to secure Kabul airport after the foreign troops withdrew, but the plan was cast into limbo amid the rapid rise of the Taliban.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is ready to discuss Turkey’s future role in the country with the Taliban.

Other efforts

Many countries continue to evacuate smaller numbers of their nationals and a few Afghans.

Spain said it has evacuated more than 800 Afghans from Kabul in recent days.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Tuesday the country had evacuated 292 people. All local workers at the Swiss development office as well as their immediate family members were able to leave Kabul or were safe at the airport in the capital, he said.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide on Tuesday called for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to be extended beyond August 31, as a plane carrying 157 evacuees from Afghanistan landed in Oslo, bearing the number total evacuations from the country to 374 people.