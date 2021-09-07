The Latest: Merkel says vaccinees are not ‘guinea pigs’

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel has publicly rebuked comments by a rival senior politician describing people vaccinated against COVID-19 as “guinea pigs.”

The long-time leader said in a speech to parliament on Tuesday that “none of us was and by any means is a guinea pig when it comes to vaccination.”

Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose center-left Social Democratic Party is currently leading the polls ahead of the September 26 elections in Germany, recently said those fully vaccinated were “the guinea pigs of those who until present have resisted “. He added that he was vaccinated and that more should follow.

Merkel, however, did not appear to agree with her deputy’s message in her speech on Tuesday.

The Chancellor said that “neither Olaf Scholz nor I nor anyone else” was a “guinea pig” taking the vaccines fully tested and approved in Germany.

Merkel’s center-right bloc is struggling in the polls ahead of national elections.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

– Two COVID safety net end anchors, affecting millions in the United States

– The virus hits French Polynesia, tense ties with Paris

– Florida is struggling with The deadliest phase of COVID-19 to date

– Miami Teens Football Game Honors dad died of COVID

___

– Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronvirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS:

NOUMEA, New Caledonia – The French overseas territory of New Caledonia has reported its first three cases of confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The remote Pacific Ocean archipelago has so far been coronavirus-free.

A doctor from the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, Sébastien Mabon, said the first cases were confirmed on Monday.

“The first three cases discovered on Monday were unrelated, so people caught COVID-19 in New Caledonia, confirming that the virus has been circulating for a few days,” Mabon said.

The authorities reacted vigorously. Strict containment went into effect for an initial period of 15 days. This is the third confinement in 18 months. The first two were implemented before cases of the virus were confirmed in the region.

The story continues

To date, over 30% of the Caledonian population of around 270,000 has been vaccinated.

___

WITHOUT DATE – The resurgence of COVID-19 this summer and the national debate over vaccine requirements have created a difficult situation for first responders in the United States, who are dying in greater numbers but pushing back warrants.

This is a stark contrast from the start of vaccine rollout when first responders were prioritized for injections.

The warrants affect tens of thousands of police, firefighters and other frontline people across the country, many of whom reject the vaccine. This is happening despite the ramifications of terms that range from weekly testing to suspension to termination – even though the virus is now the leading cause of death in law enforcement in the United States.

According to Officer Down Memorial Page, 132 law enforcement personnel died from COVID-19 in 2021. In Florida alone last month, six people affiliated with law enforcement died over a period of 10 years. days.

Despite the deaths, police and other first responders are among the most hesitant to get vaccinated and their cases continue to grow. No national statistic shows the immunization rate for the entire U.S. population of first responders, but the nation’s police and fire departments report numbers well below the national rate of 74% of adults who received at least dose.

AMSTERDAM – The European Medicines Agency said it has launched a fast-track assessment to determine whether to recommend the use of a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

In a statement released on Monday, the European medicines regulator said it was considering whether a third dose of the vaccine should be given six months after people over 16 received two doses “to restore protection after it wears off.” .

EMA experts carry out ‘fast-track assessment’ of data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech, including results of an ongoing research trial in which about 300 healthy adults were given a booster about six months after their second dose.

Pfizer has already submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Pharmaceuticals Administration for authorization of a third dose, and the U.S. government has said last month’s boosters will likely be available by the end of September. Israel has already started giving booster doses and the plan is being explored in other countries for vulnerable populations, including France and Germany.

The Amsterdam-based agency said it expects to make a decision in the coming weeks.

___

DETROIT – Five federal courthouses in eastern Michigan will reopen fully on Tuesday for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March 2020.

Lawyers, journalists, jurors and court spectators will be required to answer questions about their health and have their temperatures checked at courthouse entrances. Masks will be compulsory.

Courthouse employees who have not been vaccinated will be required to share the results of two weekly COVID-19 tests at their own expense.

“The tribunal is doing everything in its power to ensure that everyone who uses our facilities is protected,” said United States District Chief Justice Denise Page Hood.

The main courthouse is in downtown Detroit, but there are other federal courthouses in Flint, Bay City, Ann Arbor, and Port Huron. Remote video access will be provided for certain hearings in civil proceedings. But almost all criminal cases will be conducted in person in courthouses.

___

SANTIAGO, Chile – The Chilean Institute of Public Health has approved the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine developed in China for children over 6 years old, although the Minister of Health must approve the plan before the gunfire ‘enter into arms.

The panel of senior doctors, including presidents of pediatrics and infectology associations, analyzed a Chinese study of 500 children aged 3 to 17, all of whom produced antibodies. A similar study involving 4,000 children is being organized in Chile.

Brazil’s health regulatory agency, however, recently rejected a similar claim from Sinovac and called for data involving a larger study.

Chile had already authorized vaccinations for children from the age of 12, but only with the Pfizer vaccine. Supply shortages have stalled this effort.

The Chilean authorities plan to vaccinate 15.2 million of the country’s 19 million inhabitants. So far, they have given a full double-dose regimen to 86% of those now eligible. Last month, the country also started giving AstraZeneca boosters to fully vaccinated people over the age of 55.

___

ROME – The life expectancy of men in some of the Italian provinces hardest hit by the pandemic has dropped by more than four years.

ISTAT, Italy’s national statistics office, said in a report on Monday that compared to 2019, nationwide life expectancy for people born in 2020 fell by 1.2 years.

“In 2020, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting sharp increase in the risk of mortality suddenly halted the increase in life expectancy at birth which had been trending until 2019”, ISTAT said.

The pandemic first erupted outside Asia in northern Italy, and much of the north was rocked by confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the first wave of cases. In the northern provinces of Bergamo, Cremona and Lodi, male life expectancy has declined from around 4.3 to 4.5 years. For women in these provinces, the reduced expectancy ranged from 3.2 to 2.9 years.

For a child born in 2020, the life expectancy of men nationwide is 79.7 years and that of women is 84.4 years, according to ISTAT.