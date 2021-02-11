The latest diplomatic currency: Covid-19 vaccines
NEW DELHI – India, the unmatched vaccine manufacturing powerhouse, distributes millions of doses to friendly and distant neighbors. He tries to counter China, which has distributed blows a central board of its external relations. And the UAE, drawing on its oil wealth, is buying jabs on behalf of its allies.
The coronavirus vaccine – one of the world’s most in-demand commodities – has become a new currency for international diplomacy.
Countries that have the means or the know-how use gunfire to foster or unfreeze icy relations. India sent them to Nepal, a country that has increasingly come under the influence of China. Sri Lanka, in the midst of a diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Beijing, is receiving doses of both.
The strategy involves risks. India and China, both of which make vaccines for the rest of the world, have large populations to be vaccinated. While there are few signs of growling in either country, that could change as the public watches the doses being sold or given overseas.
“The Indians are dying. Indians still have the disease, ”said Manoj Joshi, senior fellow of the Observer Research Foundation, a think tank in New Delhi. “I could understand if our needs had been met and then you had given the trick. But I think there is a false moral superiority that you are trying to convey where you say we give our stuff away before we even use it ourselves.
Donor countries are making their offerings at a time when the United States and other wealthy nations collect the world’s supplies. Poorer countries are desperately trying to get theirs, a disparity that the World Health Organization recently warned put the world “on the brink of catastrophic moral failure”.
With their health systems tested like never before, many countries are eager to accept what is offered – and donors could reap some political goodwill as a reward.
“Instead of securing a country by sending troops, you can secure the country by saving lives, saving its economy, helping with their vaccination,” said Dania Thafer, executive director of the Gulf International Forum, a think tank based in Washington. .
China was one of the first countries to launch a diplomatic campaign on vaccines, pledging to help developing countries last year before the country even mass-produced a vaccine that was found to be effective. . This week alone, he announced that he would donate 300,000 doses of vaccine to Egypt.
But some of Chinese vaccine diplomacy efforts have failed supplies arriving late, lack of disclosure about the effectiveness of its vaccines and other issues. Chinese government officials cited unexpected needs at home amid isolated outbreaks, a move that could dampen any domestic backlash.
Even as Chinese-made vaccines spread, India saw a chance to bolster its own image.
The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine plant, produces the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at a daily rate of approximately 2.5 million doses. This pace has enabled India to begin distributing doses free of charge to its neighbors. With great fanfare, planes arrived in Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Seychelles and Afghanistan.
“Act in the East. Act quickly, ”said S. Jaishankar, Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, announcing the arrival of 1.5 million doses in Myanmar, on Twitter.
Indian government attempted to score advertising points for doses shipped to locations like brazil and Morocco, although these countries bought theirs. The Serum Institute has also pledged 200 million doses for a WHO global pool called Covax it would go to the poorest countries, while China recently pledged 10 million.
For now, the Indian government has the option to donate overseas, even after months when cases have skyrocketed and the economy has been hampered, and even though it only vaccinated a tiny percent of its 1.3 billion people. Part of the reason for the lack of response: The Serum Institute is producing at a faster rate than India’s immunization program can currently handle, leaving extras for donations and exports.
And some Indians are in no rush to get the vaccine due to skepticism about a local vaccine called Covaxin. The Indian government approved its emergency use without disclosing much data on it, which has led some people doubt its effectiveness. While the AstraZeneca-Oxford coup faced less skepticism, those who are vaccinated do not have a choice of which vaccine they receive.
For India, its mild potency vaccine campaign gave it a cue to China, after years of watching the Chinese make political gains in its own backyard – in Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Nepal and elsewhere. Beijing has offered deep pockets and quick responses to big investments that India, with layered bureaucracy and a slowing economy, has struggled to match.
“The India district has become more crowded, more competitive,” said Constantino Xavier, who studies India’s relations with its neighbors at the Center for Social and Economic Progress, a think tank in New Delhi. “The vaccine surge strengthens India’s credibility as a reliable stakeholder and solution provider for these neighboring countries.”
One of India’s biggest donations has been to Nepal, where India’s relations have been at an all-time low. Sandwiched between India and China, the small country is strategically important to both.
Over the past five years, as a result of border disputes and what some in Nepal criticize as a master and servant relationship with India, the government of KP Sharma Oli, the Prime Minister, has started to stand aside. closer to China. Mr. Oli organized workshops on “Xi Jinping Thought”, based on the strategies of the main Chinese leader, and signed contracts for several projects within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, the infrastructure of Beijing and development.
But the prime minister started to lose its grip on power last year. As Chinese and Indian delegations have arrived in Kathmandu to lead Nepal’s domestic political jockey, the Nepalese leader appears to have lowered the temperature with India.
After Mr Oli sent his foreign minister for talks to New Delhi, India donated a million doses. China’s Sinopharm has also sought Nepal’s approval for its vaccine, but pharmaceutical authorities have not given it the green light.
“The vaccine has emerged as an opportunity to normalize relations” between Nepal and India, said Tanka Karki, a former Nepalese envoy to China.
Yet the strategy of using vaccines to win hearts and minds is not always successful.
The UAE, which is rolling out vaccines faster than any other country except Israel, has started donating Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccines that it has purchased from countries where it has strategic or commercial interests, including 50,000 doses each in Seychelles, the Indian Ocean island nation and Egypt, one of its Arab allies.
But in Egypt, some doctors have been hesitant to use them because they said they did not trust the data released by the UAE and the Chinese vaccine maker on the trials. The Malaysian government, one of the UAE’s biggest trading partners, declined an offer of 500,000 doses, saying regulators should independently approve the Sinopharm vaccine. After regulatory approval, Malaysia purchased vaccines in place of Pfizer from the United States, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and one made by another Chinese company, Sinovac.
Even accepted goodwill can be short-lived. Witness Sri Lanka, where India and China are in a battle for influence.
Since Gotabaya Rajapaksa took office as president in 2019, New Delhi has struggled to convince its government to commit to an agreement signed by its predecessor to complete a terminal project at Colombo port that will be developed in part by India. As big Chinese plans continued, Mr. Rajapaksa opened the Indian deal for consideration.
Hoping to highlight the importance of the project, Mr. Jaishankar, India’s Foreign Minister, visited last month. That same month, 500,000 doses of vaccine arrived from India. Mr. Rajapaksa was at the airport to receive them. Sri Lanka has also placed an order to purchase 18 million doses from the Serum Institute, the Colombo health ministry confirmed.
Indian media has treated the two as a diplomatic victory, and it seems clear that Sri Lanka will be heavily dependent on India for vaccines. But on January 27, Mr. Rajapaksa received another gift from China: a promise to donate 300,000 doses.
The dueling gifts are only part of a much larger diplomatic dance. Yet a week later, Mr Rajapaksa’s cabinet decided that Sri Lanka was developing the Colombo terminal on its own, pushing India out of the project.
Mujib Mashal reported from New Delhi and Vivian Yee from Cairo. Bhadra sharma, Elsie Chen, Aanya Piyari, Salman masood and Zia ur-Rehman contribution to reports.