The latest diplomatic currency: Covid-19 vaccines

NEW DELHI – India, the unmatched vaccine manufacturing powerhouse, distributes millions of doses to friendly and distant neighbors. He tries to counter China, which has distributed blows a central board of its external relations. And the UAE, drawing on its oil wealth, is buying jabs on behalf of its allies.

The coronavirus vaccine – one of the world’s most in-demand commodities – has become a new currency for international diplomacy.

Countries that have the means or the know-how use gunfire to foster or unfreeze icy relations. India sent them to Nepal, a country that has increasingly come under the influence of China. Sri Lanka, in the midst of a diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Beijing, is receiving doses of both.

The strategy involves risks. India and China, both of which make vaccines for the rest of the world, have large populations to be vaccinated. While there are few signs of growling in either country, that could change as the public watches the doses being sold or given overseas.