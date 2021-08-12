The Latest: Australian capital locks down after 1 infection

CANBERRA, Australia – The Australian capital will be closed for a week from Thursday after a single case of COVID-19 was detected and the virus was found in sewage.

Canberra joins Sydney, Melbourne and several cities in the state of New South Wales that are locked down due to the delta variant.

Residents of Canberra can only leave their homes for essential reasons from 5 p.m. Thursday, general retail stores will be closed and hospitality venues will only be able to sell take-out food, a government statement said. Australian Capital Territory.

Schools will be open to students who cannot stay at home.

The infection is the first locally acquired case in the city of 460,000 inhabitants since July 10 last year.

A Canberra resident, a man in his 20s, had been contagious in Canberra since Sunday and tested positive on Thursday, said Kerryn Coleman, head of public health for the Australian Capital Territory.

The source of the infection was unknown, she said. Coronavirus was detected in the sewage on Wednesday evening, she said.

The lockdown begins on the last day of a two-week sitting of the Federal Parliament.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday reported 102 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest one-day toll from COVID-19 since April.

The National Command and Operations Center says 4,934 new infections have been reported across the country in the past 24 hours amid continued violations of social distancing rules.

Most infections and deaths are reported in the southern provinces of Sindh and eastern Punjab.

The spike has increased pressure on the fragile health system and the country’s authorities.

The government is asking people to get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible to get back to normal life.

Pakistan reduced the maximum duration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines from 48 to 28 days after importing millions of doses of the vaccine from China. Pakistan is also expected to receive more vaccines under the COVAX program this month.

Pakistan has reported 1,085,294 confirmed cases and 24,187 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ATLANTA – Four small public school districts in Georgia have temporarily shut down in-person instruction in the days after school starts, saying the high number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff makes the chase dangerous.

Other districts have closed individual schools or sent hundreds of students to quarantine after being exposed to people with COVID-19.

Macon County’s 1,100 student district became the fourth district to suspend in-person classes on Wednesday, after the smaller counties of Taliaferro, Glascock and Talbot in recent days. The four districts combined serve a fraction of 1% of Georgia’s 1.7 million students.

“The difference now in this epidemic that we are seeing compared to the epidemic that happened last school year is that it seems to be more child-centered… rather than adults, which makes me scared to death, ”Talbot County Superintendent Jack Catrett told WTVM-TV.

These measures show the difficulty of keeping schools open as COVID-19 rises in Georgian society at large, despite the determination of local school leaders to focus on in-person classes this year.

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott’s contempt for mask warrants continued on Wednesday as another school district in Texas announced plans to force students to wear face covers and another county won legal in its efforts to issue such warrants amid a wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide.

The Houston suburb of Spring has become the latest to require its students, teachers and staff to wear masks. School districts in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Fort Worth have also issued mask warrants. The superintendent of the Houston school district, the state’s largest, planned to ask his school board to approve a mask mandate in a meeting Thursday.

The warrants go against an executive order repeated by Abbott last month banning mask warrants by any state, county or local government entity.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Wednesday signed an executive order requiring masks to be worn inside schools, county buildings and businesses. The action by Jenkins, the highest elected official in Dallas County, came after a state district judge on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against Abbott’s executive order, allowing Jenkins to issue the mask mandate.

The Dallas County court ruling follows that of earlier Tuesday when another judge issued a different temporary restraining order, allowing San Antonio and Bexar County officials to impose masks in public schools .

Officials in Fort County, located just southwest of Houston, said on Wednesday afternoon that they would also file a lawsuit to override Abbott’s ban on mask warrants.

Renae Eze, spokesperson for Abbott, said in a statement that violating governor’s decrees “and violating parental rights – is not the right way to do it.”

OTTAWA – Canada’s Immigration Minister says fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to obtain a government document that will certify their COVID-19 vaccination history for international travel.

The document, which should be ready by fall, will be digital, with an option for those who cannot or do not want a digital certificate. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said he would include data on the type of vaccines received, when and where.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the program must be done in collaboration with the provinces and territories, because they have the necessary data. He says that if the provinces want to use the same passport in their province, that could be an option.

Quebec will introduce a provincial passport next month that will be required for people who wish to attend public events, go to the gym or frequent a restaurant or bar.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The principal of a public charter school in Oklahoma City has said students and staff must start wearing masks indoors, defying a state law that prohibits such warrants.

Superintendent Chris Brewster of Southern Santa Fe Schools, a district of 3,500 K-12 students in southern Oklahoma City, also said in a letter posted to the district’s website that he was reviewing his it was necessary to require vaccinations for the employees of the school.

Brewster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a law earlier this year banning public schools, technology centers, colleges and universities from requiring vaccinations or masks unless a state of emergency be declared. Stitt ended Oklahoma’s declaration of emergency in May.

State Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister said she plans to meet with Stitt to discuss reinstating the declaration of emergency. Stitt’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday on whether he was reconsidering a statement.

While many districts have said they expect students and staff to wear masks, Santa Fe South is the first in Oklahoma to require them. Tulsa Public Schools have a meeting scheduled for Wednesday to consider a possible dispute against Stitt over the mask ban.

A similar challenge to mask laws is occurring in other states that have imposed such bans.

PHOENIX – Arizona State University announced Wednesday that the school will require masks in certain indoor environments, such as classrooms and laboratories, regardless of vaccine status to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

A university policy statement released Wednesday said other settings where masks will be required include “close quarters where physical distancing may not be possible.” These include facilities that serve the public, meeting rooms, workshops and any interior areas designated by signage.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 1,970 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths. As of Tuesday, there were 1,513 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.