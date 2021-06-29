The last desert of coral reefs: the Chagos archipelago

In 2015, scientists from the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation (KSLOF) came to the Chagos Archipelago to assess the condition of the reefs. Over the course of two months at sea, they conducted thousands of surveys of benthic and reef fish communities at over 100 sites across the archipelago. Credit: KSLOF / Ken Marks

What we found were reefs teeming with life, but also worrying signs of the ongoing coral reef crisis.

The Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation has embarked on the Global Reef expedition to assess the state of coral reefs around the world. Over the course of ten years, the expedition toured the world, visiting more than 1,000 reefs in 15 countries in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans and their associated seas, to assess the condition and resilience of coral reefs. .

The expedition studied coral and fish communities on some of the most remote coral reefs on the planet, and there was no better place to do so than in the Chagos Archipelago.

In 2015, the Foundation assembled an international team of scientists to study the coral reefs of the Chagos Archipelago for the Expedition’s last research mission. During two months at sea, scientists conducted thousands of surveys of benthic and reef fish communities at more than 100 sites across the archipelago.

Due to its remoteness and protected status, Chagos was the perfect place to study global issues such as climate change and overfishing that threaten the long-term survival of coral reefs.

The reefs are in decline due to various human impacts including coastal development, fishing pressure and pollution, but these local pressures are absent in the Chagos as the archipelago is uninhabited, with the exception of the military base of Diego Garcia.

Prior to the expedition, estimates indicated that the Chagos could contain more than half of the healthy reefs remaining in the Indian Ocean.

What we found in the Chagos Archipelago was a stark reminder that the coral reef crisis is affecting reefs everywhere, even in the last great wilderness of coral reefs on Earth.

While studying the reefs of the Chagos Archipelago, scientists witnessed the start of a massive coral bleaching event, when the corals took on neon hues of pink, blue and yellow. Credit: KSLOF / Derek Manzello

When the search mission began, we found reefs teeming with life, a diverse assemblage of corals, and an abundance of fish. The reefs of the Chagos Archipelago were truly exceptional; they had one of the highest coral and fish densities of the entire Global Reef expedition.

The reefs were surrounded by schools of jacks and snappers, swarms of small fish clung to the reefs, and large fish such as groupers, sharks and rays were found throughout the area. The Chagos had an amazing abundance and diversity of life in the water and on the seabed.

However, towards the end of the research mission, we witnessed the start of what was to become a catastrophic, global coral bleaching event.

In the clear and unusually calm waters of the Indian Ocean, we watched the reefs white before their eyes. During the first signs of bleaching, the corals took on vibrant shades of pink, blue and almost neon yellow before turning white as the corals attempted to protect themselves from the sun’s harmful rays after losing their symbiotic algae.

As the warm waters persisted, the extent of the bleaching was easily apparent and impacted the vast majority of shallow water corals.

It was hoped that the corals of the Chagos would regain health fairly quickly. But a study shortly after the bleaching event found that living corals dropped dramatically, dropping from the relatively healthy 31-52% seen on expedition to just 5-15%.

Since then, there have been promising signs that the reefs are recovering, but reefs are unlikely to regain their high coral cover for at least a decade after this latest bleaching event.

Since the expedition was the last research mission to study the reefs before the bleaching, the results of this research mission will be extremely useful to marine managers as they assess the impact of the bleaching event and monitor how reefs recover over time.

The scientific results of the research mission were recently published in The Global Reef Expedition: Chagos Archipelago Final Report. This report contains detailed information on the diversity and abundance of corals and reef fish species, as well as valuable baseline data on the condition of the reefs at any given time.

This report can help government agencies, conservation organizations and scientists to manage and conserve the archipelago’s reefs.

The world has already lost 50% of its coral reefs in the past 30 years. The others could disappear by the end of the century if nothing is done to save them. With the increased frequency of coral bleaching due to climate change, combined with increasing human impacts such as overfishing and pollution, coral reefs face an uphill battle to survive.

In the face of the coral reef crisis, the reefs of the Chagos Archipelago face some of the best odds, despite recent bleaching. They are protected, relatively immune to human influence, and still contain large populations of healthy fish and an astonishing diversity of life.

This diversity can help Chagos’ reefs recover from bleaching, but it can also be one of the key factors that could help these reefs survive in the future.

The Expedition mission to the Chagos Archipelago allowed scientists to study some of the most pristine coral reefs in the Indian Ocean. Our results illustrate the remarkable places coral reefs can be when given the opportunity to thrive, but they also highlight the dangers that all reefs face in a changing world.

Liz Thompson is Director of Communications for the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation in Annapolis, Maryland, United States. She has over 15 years of experience in marine conservation, policy and communications and writes on the need to protect our marine environment for the use and enjoyment of future generations.

The Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation is a non-profit environmental organization that works to protect and restore the world’s oceans through scientific research, outreach, and education. As part of its commitment to Science Without Borders®, the Foundation provides information to governments, scientists and local communities so that they can use the latest scientific advances to work for the sustainable protection of the oceans.

