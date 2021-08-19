The Land We Come From: The Southern Appalachians

In this “The Land We Come From” series, we asked writers to reflect on the environment they grew up in and how it shaped their lives. Here, author Ron Rash describes the summers on his grandmother’s farm in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, United States, where her family has lived for over 250 years.

Abandoned property in the Appalachians

All that once was is this,

rust of tin and rotting of wood, buzzing

wasps with soft legs that go up

like mote swirls in the heat light.

In front of a cherry tree

fruit curls, harvested

by yellow jackets and starlings,

the wind, the rain and the sun.

My mother’s and father’s families have lived in the Southern Appalachians since the mid-1700s. Their impact on the land is obvious. I saw their fields and their pastures, their farms, their barns and their pyres. Decades after the farms were abandoned, I still see the furrows where their plows once plowed the ground. Yet what impact did this land of high mountains and deep coves have on my ancestors, and what does it now have on me? It is to this complex question that I have tried to answer in several of my novels. By creating characters with a long family connection to the Appalachians, I explored how these mountains shaped their sense of being, and sometimes even their destiny.

The landscape as destiny. This line haunts the character of Leonard Shuler in my novel, The World Made Straight. He is obsessed with the geological theory that the Appalachians are the oldest mountains in the world. For Leonard, the landscape evokes “a feeling of confinement, of human limitation”. He believes that the looming vastness of the mountains, their sense of permanence juxtaposed with the impermanence of human life, has infected him and his family with a crippling fatalism that life cannot be changed by its own. actions. Such fatalism leads Leonard to believe that life’s pleasures are fleeting, his troubles constant. In a pivotal first scene, Leonard remembers his grandfather showing the first symptoms of a heart attack and, resigned to his fate, later dying in his estate after refusing to see a doctor.

What I describe in the novel is a sensitivity that I have witnessed in my own family. As a child and teenager, I spent much of my summer on my maternal grandmother’s farm. If one day was all blue, she would assure me that tomorrow would undoubtedly bring rain. If a great harvest were to occur, some misfortune – a limping horse, a burning barn – would soon arise to counter good fortune. I listened to him with amusement and exasperation. Sometimes I wanted to ask her if something good could happen and just be appreciated without dwelling on a future calculation.

Perhaps one explanation is that mountain people, needing access to water sources, have traditionally lived not near peaks but in valleys and coves, where sunlight is more sparse, shadows more long. The same “seasonal affective disorder” that can exacerbate depression surely affects people living in mountain communities. I also know that my grandmother had a difficult life. She had eight children. Her husband died young and for decades she raised her youngest children on her own while maintaining the farm. Yet my grandmother was not a bitter woman. She was capable of great love and great kindness. My summers with her, when she and I were often alone for days on end, remain the happiest moments of my childhood and adolescence.

The writer’s grandparents and his mother on their farm [Photo courtesy of Ron Rash]

Alas, I recognized in myself aspects of my grandmother’s pessimism. When luck arrives, there is always a shadow on the outskirts. I remember when a football team that I wanted to win did so in astonishing upheaval. Even if my team’s victory was assured, I felt that somehow I would pay the price for such a fortune later. I have adopted several behavioral techniques to combat this tendency, especially mindfulness, and yet it seems too deep-rooted to completely extinguish part of my heritage.

Nonetheless, there is also a more positive aspect to my family’s connection to these mountains – a feeling of the Appalachians as a protective, almost uterine presence. In my novel Serena, Rachel Harmon thinks the mountains shelter her “as if huge hands, hard but soft hands that wrap around you, protecting and comforting, as she imagined the hands of God”. At the end of the novel, Rachel must flee her farm in western North Carolina to survive. Once exiled, she suffers from an immense sense of loss. When she sees the vast prairies of the American Midwest, Rachel wonders how anyone could have lived in such a wild landscape: “How could you not have felt that everything, even your own heart, has been laid bare? ?

Hiraeth is a Welsh term for what Rachel feels. The word’s two syllables encompass not only an intense attachment to a place, but also an intense desire to return if left behind. I like the term, in part because the Rash clan came from Wales to the United States and because many families in the Appalachians in the early and mid-20th century faced economic displacement. My paternal grandfather left the mountains of North Carolina to work in the textile factories of South Carolina’s piedmont. He got married and soon after he and his wife had their only child, my father.

Nevertheless, my grandfather’s hiraeth was such that he repeatedly moved his family to the highlands until the best wages in the spinning mill forced the family back to the cotton mills in the Lowcountry. There were family reunions, weddings, vacations, and funerals that reminded him too. Home could never be anywhere other than where he was born.

His last comeback was after his death. Like all of his siblings, he is buried in the same mountain cemetery as his parents and grandparents. It is a beautiful and peaceful place away from any busy road or town. Often the only sound is the wind in the trees nearby, and I’m always deeply moved when I go and stand in the middle of the long row of tombstones with Rash etched into each raised stone. As an old woman from the Appalachians put it, “home cannot be where the mountains are not.”

When my father died, relatives took pickaxes and shovels and dug his grave. It was a beautiful ritual, a last act of love and kinship. This winter afternoon, as I write these words, I can look out my window and see the mountains rise around me. The closest are brown and austere, the farthest blue and hazy. They are intimidating and heartwarming. When my time comes, I will be cremated, but my ashes will be scattered in the same mountain cemetery where my father now rests. The mountains will last.