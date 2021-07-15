Reuters / Mikhail Klimentiev

For years, there have been rumors that the Russian government has compromising documents on Donald Trump. Now, an alleged leak from the Kremlin heart seems to confirm this to be true.

A document leaked by the Kremlin obtained by The Guardian would seem to show that Vladimir Putin personally authorized a secret plan to lend Russian support to Trump’s 2016 campaign. He says Putin, his spy chiefs and top ministers agreed that a victory for a “mentally unstable” Trump would weaken the United States.

The document also reportedly said that the Kremlin supposedly Kompromat on Trump, cryptically referring to “certain events” that occurred during the “unofficial visits of the future president to the territory of the Russian Federation.” The leak does not explain what these events involved.

More soon…

