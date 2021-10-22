The jury gets to hear the bold promises of Elizabeth Holmes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – A jury weighing on the fate of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes had her first chance on Friday to listen to tapes of her bragging to investors about alleged breakthroughs in technology. blood test.

The technology heralded as a leap forward in blood testing, however, later dissolved in a scandal that now threatens to send him to jail.

The drama took place in a courtroom in San Jose, Calif., With federal prosecutors playing a series of recordings of a December 2013 conference call that Holmes held with investors at Theranos, the company. which she created in 2003 after dropping out of school at age 19 in hopes of becoming a revered visionary in the mold of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Holmes’ audio clips closed the sixth week of a large-scale trial revolving around allegations that Holmes fooled sophisticated investors and large retailers with false promises about a Theranos device dubbed the Edison. The company’s machine was said to be able to quickly detect hundreds of potential health issues with just a few drops of blood taken from a finger prick.

In the tapes, Holmes – speaking in a hoarse voice that some critics said she adopted to appear more bossy – bragged about partnerships with big pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, which trial evidence shows no ‘had not succeeded. She also mentioned contracts that never materialized because Theranos couldn’t get the Edison to work properly. The device’s repeated failures disappointed former US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a former ally on Theranos’ board of directors who testified earlier in the trial.

“We could establish what has the opportunity to be the largest laboratory in the country,” Holmes told investors in one of the clips released Friday. She laid out that ambition just months after Theranos struck a deal to set up blood testing “wellness centers” at Walgreens stores across the country.

But Theranos ended up in just 40 Walgreens stores. After investing $ 140 million in Theranos, Walgreens ended the Theranos alliance in 2016, shortly thereafter. a series of explosive articles in the Wall Street Journal and regulatory audits have revealed chronic flaws in blood testing technology.

Before it all blew up, Holmes raised hundreds of millions of dollars from a list of investors that included billionaires such as media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the Walton family behind Walmart and the Oracle co-founder. Larry Ellison. The clips released Friday were recorded by Bryan Tolbert, an advisor to Dallas real estate developer Carl Hall, who has invested $ 7 million in Theranos.

The wave of investment at one point valued private company Theranos at $ 9 billion, including a $ 4.5 billion stake held by Holmes. Today, she faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted in a trial scheduled to continue until the end of the year.

As she did throughout the trial, Holmes sat stoically alongside his lawyers on Friday as her voice filled the courtroom. She has yet to have a reason to speak during the trial, although her lawyers have signaled that she will eventually take the witness stand to defend her actions as CEO of Theranos.

Holmes, 37, denied any wrongdoing and blamed the misconduct on her former boyfriend, Ramesh “Sunny” Bulwani, who was Theranos’ chief operating officer. In court documents, Holmes’ attorneys have claimed she was manipulated by Bulwani, a charge he vehemently denied, Bulwani’s lawyer in a separate trial next year.

The jury that enthusiastically listened to Holmes’ tapes was reduced on Friday when U.S. District Judge Edward Davila fired a member for an undisclosed reason. Originally composed of 17 people, including five substitutes, the jury is now reduced to 10 men and 4 women.