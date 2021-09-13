The J. & J. Enigma

We’ve heard the question from friends, family and dozens of readers: Should people who have received the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine in a single injection be given a booster shot?

Karen, a Morning reader in Michigan, wrote: “Since I got mine in March, I have been wondering what the facts are. I’m scared. ”Leah in California wrote,“ Information about J.&J. Is not being released at all! Lauren from Nashville asked, “What is the advice for us?”

Today’s newsletter is for them. We will try to lay out the facts so that you can make your own decision.

The issue of booster shots for the other two vaccines used in the United States – the double-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, both of which are based on a genetic technology known as mRNA – has received more attention. . Many experts believe that at least immunocompromised people and the elderly are likely to benefit from a third shot.

The situation is more murky with J. & J.’s single-injection vaccine, which uses more traditional viral technology. NOT A WORD. has not received as much attention because only 8 percent of vaccinated Americans have received the vaccine. But that still covers 14 million people, and a lot of them want advice.