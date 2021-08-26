The Israeli spy agency has snubbed the United States. Can we restore confidence?

WASHINGTON – The cable sent this year by the outgoing CIA officer in charge of setting up spy networks in Iran reverberated throughout the intelligence agency’s headquarters in Langley, officials said: to rebuild it.

Israel has helped fill the gap, officials say, with its robust operations in Iran providing the United States with reliable intelligence flows on Iran’s nuclear activities, missile programs and support for militias in the region.

The intelligence services of the two countries have a long history of cooperation and operated in virtual lockdown mode during the Trump administration, which approved or participated in numerous Israeli operations in its shadow war against Iran.

That changed after the election of President Biden, who promised to restore nuclear deal with Iran which Israel has so vigorously opposed. In the spring, Benjamin Netanyahu, then Israeli Prime Minister, even cut back on intelligence sharing with the United States because he did not trust the Biden administration.