The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has further fueled anti-Muslim prejudices in India

As violence escalated in Israel-Palestine earlier this month, Fatafta, who is Palestinian and works as a political analyst for an online Palestinian human rights think tank in Berlin, posted photos and stories to her. on the families killed in the Gaza Strip. 14,000 subscribers. In response, she was trolled. Some of the hate speech, which treated Palestinians as its “terrorists,” came from far-right Israeli accounts. But many appeared to be from India – Fatafta said they had Indian names and the Indian flag in their usernames.

“It seemed like all these ethno-nationalists from India and Israel were getting together,” Fatafta told BuzzFeed News. “It was a fascinating phenomenon. I have never been trolled by Indians before. “

Like murderous violence in which the Israeli army killed 248 Palestinians and Hamas killed 13 Israelis ended with ceasefire and hate speech against Jews increased, just like the anti-Semites violence.

But the conflict has also fueled an online wave of hate speech and disinformation against Muslims around the world. A full page ad in the New York Times accused pop star Dua Lipa and models Gigi and Bella Hadid of anti-Semitism. Last week, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobbying group, ran Facebook ads who superimposed Representative Ilhan Omar’s face on Hamas rockets, with the factually inaccurate Caption: “When Israel targets Hamas, Representative Omar calls it an act of terrorism.” Israel’s official Arabic Twitter account angry muslims by tweeting verses from the Quran with an image of an Israeli airstrike on Gaza (this tweet has since been deleted).

This conflict in the Middle East could trigger waves of hatred and lies against Muslims is nothing new. But what is new is the source: India. In the world’s largest democracy, anti-Muslim hatred has gradually become mainstream, both online and offline. Barely a year ago, politicians from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party and dozens of news channels accused a rally of the Tablighi Jamaat, an international Islamic missionary group, to deliberately disseminate the coronavirus in India after more than 4000 cases were linked to him. At the time, #CoronaJihad was one of the hottest topics on Twitter in the region.

On Saturday, First Draft News, a UK-based nonprofit that researches disinformation, published an analysis of over 300,000 tweets relating to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. They found a campaign with thousands of tweets and hashtags that appeared to have been created in India, one of Twitter’s key markets.

“As we analyzed the tweets, we noticed that the best hashtags always had Indian credentials,” Carlotta Dotto, senior data reporter at First Draft, told BuzzFeed News. “It was striking.

Dotto focused on #UnitedAgainstJehad, an intentionally misspelled hashtag that was mentioned over 40,000 times by nearly 6,000 accounts between May 12 and May 17. Analysis showed that the hashtag was at the heart of a coordinated campaign aimed at making it fashionable, accompanied by tropes on Muslims that Indian Hindu nationalists have been gushing about for years – such as love jihad, a baseless conspiracy theory that accuses Muslim men of converting Hindu women to Islam through marriage. Ten percent of accounts using the hashtag were created in May.

“It was clear that they were using the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to promote their own stories on Twitter in India and around the world given the amount of attention it was receiving online,” Dotto said.

Although India had previously tended to avoid getting involved in the region, relations between India and Israel have improved significantly under Modi, who became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 2017. This partly because the leaders of both countries are conservative nationalists. In addition, the Indian right is building on its country’s long-standing rivalry with neighboring Pakistan.

“The Indian right wing finds Israel fascinating for a number of reasons,” Jency Jacob, editor-in-chief of Boom, a leading Indian fact-checking organization, told BuzzFeed News. “It is a small country surrounded by Muslim neighbors who is fighting against it, it has a strong leader who is focused on protecting its borders.”