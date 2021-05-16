The Israeli attack on a press building in Gaza draws condemnation.
Gaza City’s prominent 12-story building, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, did not only house the offices of media organizations such as the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.
It also offered a world perspective on Gaza, as AP cameras positioned on the roof terrace captured Israeli shelling and rocket attacks by Palestinian militants during periodic spikes in fighting – including last week.
“The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” PA Chairman Gary Pruitt said in a statement following the Israeli attack .
The leveling of the al-Jalaa tower, which took place as fighting between Israelis and Palestinians escalated on several fronts, drew condemnation from around the world. The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets hit the tower because it also contained military assets belonging to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules the Gaza Strip.
No casualties were reported during the strike.
Mr Pruitt called on the IDF to present evidence to support his claim, adding that the news agency had operated from the building for 15 years.
“We had no indication that Hamas was in the building or active in the building,” he said. “This is something that we are actively testing to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly endanger our journalists.
Sunday, IDF tweeted that the building was “an important base of operations” for Hamas military intelligence, where it “gathered information on attacks on Israel, manufactured weapons and positioned materiel to hamper IDF operations.”
The Israeli military – which frequently accuses Hamas of using civilians as shields – warned civilians in the building in advance to allow evacuation. The AP reported that the owner of the building, Jawad Mahdi, had “been told he had an hour to make sure everyone had left the building.”
In the minutes leading up to the airstrike, Mr. Mahdi was filmed desperately pleading with the IDF, asking them to allow four journalists who had filmed an interview – with the father of four killed in an Israeli strike on a refugee camp Saturday morning – 10 extra minutes to pick up their stuff.
An Israeli soldier told him, “There won’t be 10 minutes.”
A few minutes later, the building was destroyed, engulfed in a plume of black smoke.
The AP said it had “narrowly avoided a terrible loss of human life” and that a dozen journalists and freelancers inside the building had been evacuated before the strike. The building also housed apartments on the lower floors.
Press freedom groups say the strike – coming a day after the IDF wrongly told foreign media that ground troops had entered Gaza – raised fears that Israel would interfere with independent reporting on the conflict. In a statement, the New York-based company Committee to Protect Journalists wondered whether the IDF “was deliberately targeting media facilities in order to disrupt coverage of human suffering in Gaza.”
White House spokesperson Jennifer Psaki tweeted that the United States had “communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a primary responsibility.” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply disturbed” by the strike and warned that “blindly targeting civil and media structures” would violate international law.
After the strike, journalists from other news organizations gathered near the rubble. Heba Akila, an Al Jazeera reporter who was broadcasting from the tower when the warning call went out, said, “This is clearly about silencing the truth and the voices of journalists.”