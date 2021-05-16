The Israeli attack on a press building in Gaza draws condemnation.

Gaza City’s prominent 12-story building, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, did not only house the offices of media organizations such as the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

It also offered a world perspective on Gaza, as AP cameras positioned on the roof terrace captured Israeli shelling and rocket attacks by Palestinian militants during periodic spikes in fighting – including last week.

“The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” PA Chairman Gary Pruitt said in a statement following the Israeli attack .

The leveling of the al-Jalaa tower, which took place as fighting between Israelis and Palestinians escalated on several fronts, drew condemnation from around the world. The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets hit the tower because it also contained military assets belonging to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules the Gaza Strip.