The insurgents seize the city of Mozambique, killing several people; Fate of hundreds unknown

Throughout the three-day siege, insurgents torched government buildings and detonated explosives at three banks and the city’s health center, according to a private East African security contractor with knowledge of the. attack who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Several witnesses to the attack saw bodies in the streets and people fleeing the city as the gunshots rang out on Wednesday, according to Human Rights Watch investigators who spoke with seven people in Palma before the communications are cut off.

“The terrible abuses by armed groups pose a threat to civilians across the region,” Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. “The Mozambican authorities should make restoring security a top priority in the province of Cabo Delgado.”

The attack came hours after the Mozambican government and Total, the French oil and gas company, announced they would resume work on the gas project near Palma after the company suspended operations and evacuated some members of the personnel following a series of insurgent attacks earlier this year.

These attacks have become more and more brutal since the insurgency began in 2017, when militants ambushed police stations in the region. In recent years, insurgents have attacked villages, destroyed schools and hospitals, and beheaded hundreds of people. The group itself has also grown from a few dozen fighters to 800 militants.

At the same time, government forces have been implicated in serious abuses, including the arbitrary detention of civilians and the execution of dozens of people suspected of belonging to the insurgency, according to Human Rights Watch.

Earlier this month, the United States officially designated the insurgency, known locally as Al-Sunna wa Jama’a, as a global terrorist entity. In 2019, the group identified itself with Islamic State’s Central African Province, which also has a presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, although it is not clear how closely the militants are linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.