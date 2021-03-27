The insurgents seize the city of Mozambique, killing several people; Fate of hundreds unknown
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – Insurgents took control of much of a town in Mozambique on Saturday after a three-day siege that left at least several dead and hundreds of other civilians missing as the Government forces are trying to regain control, according to private East African security contractors and news reports.
Nearly 200 people, including dozens of foreign workers, sought refuge in a city hotel in Palma after nearly 300 militants invaded the area on Wednesday, destroying much of the city and sending hundreds of people away. other residents flee to neighboring areas.
On Friday afternoon, insurgents attacked a convoy of civilians as they tried to flee the hotel, killing several people and injuring dozens more.
As of Saturday evening, insurgents surrounded four of the city’s hotels that house foreigners who work with international gas companies in the region, according to private security contractors.
Most telephone lines and communications in Palma were cut during the siege, but contractors feared dozens of people may have been killed.
The attack is the last in a brutal war unfolding in the north of the country, involving insurgent groups suspected of being linked to the Islamic State. The conflict has killed at least 2,000 civilians and displaced 670,000 more in recent years, aid groups say.
Over the past year, the militant group has grown stronger and seized large swathes of land in the northeastern province of Cabo Delgado, home to some of the world’s largest gas reserves.
This week’s siege is the closest, but insurgents have arrived at a multibillion-dollar gas project in the region, operated by international energy companies, including Total, and the attack reflects an alarming escalation in the threat of insurgents.
The Palma attack began late Wednesday afternoon when around 100 militants – divided into two groups – walked into the area, according to private security contractors in East Africa.
After establishing some control, around 100 more insurgents descended on the area, attacking villages along the way and cutting off roads to the city center that government forces could use to send reinforcements, the contractors said. The insurgents then chased government officials and attacked government buildings.
As the attack unfolded, nearly 200 people took refuge inside the Amarula Palma Hotel – a guesthouse popular with foreign gas workers – while the security forces of the Mozambique and the private security contractors of a South African-based military company were trying to repel the insurgents.
On Friday afternoon, dozens of people trapped inside attempted to escape in a convoy of 17 vehicles but were ambushed outside the hotel. Only seven vehicles managed to escape the city, private security contractors said. At least several people were killed, including a South African national, and dozens more were injured, according to reports.
About 20 people were evacuated by helicopter on Saturday morning, according to reports. It is not known how many people remained trapped inside the city on Saturday night.
Unconfirmed reports and accounts on social media indicated that some people made it to the beach, where boats transported them to safety.
Mozambican defense officials did not respond to several calls on Saturday. In a statement Thursday, officials said the country’s security forces “were continuing the enemy’s movement and working tirelessly to restore security and order as quickly as possible.”
Throughout the three-day siege, insurgents torched government buildings and detonated explosives at three banks and the city’s health center, according to a private East African security contractor with knowledge of the. attack who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Several witnesses to the attack saw bodies in the streets and people fleeing the city as the gunshots rang out on Wednesday, according to Human Rights Watch investigators who spoke with seven people in Palma before the communications are cut off.
“The terrible abuses by armed groups pose a threat to civilians across the region,” Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. “The Mozambican authorities should make restoring security a top priority in the province of Cabo Delgado.”
The attack came hours after the Mozambican government and Total, the French oil and gas company, announced they would resume work on the gas project near Palma after the company suspended operations and evacuated some members of the personnel following a series of insurgent attacks earlier this year.
These attacks have become more and more brutal since the insurgency began in 2017, when militants ambushed police stations in the region. In recent years, insurgents have attacked villages, destroyed schools and hospitals, and beheaded hundreds of people. The group itself has also grown from a few dozen fighters to 800 militants.
At the same time, government forces have been implicated in serious abuses, including the arbitrary detention of civilians and the execution of dozens of people suspected of belonging to the insurgency, according to Human Rights Watch.
Earlier this month, the United States officially designated the insurgency, known locally as Al-Sunna wa Jama’a, as a global terrorist entity. In 2019, the group identified itself with Islamic State’s Central African Province, which also has a presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, although it is not clear how closely the militants are linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
The State Department condemned the Cabo Delgado attacks in a statement on Friday, saying the United States was determined to work with the government of Mozambique “to combat terrorism and violent extremism.”
Earlier this month, U.S. Special Forces soldiers began training Mozambican troops in a bid to bolster the country’s counterinsurgency operations. Republican Michael McCaul of Texas, the senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Saturday called on the United States to step up that support.
“Reports of the ongoing terrorist attacks in Palma, Mozambique describe a bloodbath,” he said. “The United States and our partners must do more to combat this threat before ISIS takes more territory and kills more innocent civilians.”
He added, “We cannot let ISIS control the territory as it has done for the past decade.”
Eric Schmitt and John Ismay contributed reporting from Washington, DC Charles Mangwiro contributed reporting from Maputo, Mozambique.
