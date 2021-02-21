The Indian vaccine giant, which is expected to supply much of the world, is warning that it has been tasked with putting its country’s needs ahead of exports.

But even though the country is already running a huge vaccination program, administering around 390 million vaccines against diseases such as measles and tuberculosis in an average year, India is struggling to get the population vaccinated with Covid. Less than 1 percent of Indians have been vaccinated since mid-January. The pandemic has so far caused at least 10.9 million known coronavirus infections in India, more than in any other country except the United States.

Regulators nationwide have approved two vaccines: one developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and produced by the Serum Institute, and another – still in testing – developed by the National Institute of Virology with Bharat Biotech, a local pharmaceutical company that will manufacture the doses.

The Serum Institute will also do doses of a vaccine developed by Novovax once it is approved.

In addition to helping supply India and other customers, the company is expected to produce hundreds of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and more than one billion Novovax vaccines for distribution as part of the global immunization initiative. Covax, which aims to ensure that 92 low and medium-income countries receive the vaccines along with the 98 richest countries in the world. Covax did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Mr Poonawalla’s warning that foreign countries should wait for vaccines.

Many developing countries want the AstraZeneca vaccine because it is much cheaper and much easier to store and transport than other Covid vaccines currently in use. This also makes it suitable for India’s vast vaccination campaign, which is to extend from the towering Himalayan mountains to the dense jungles of southern India.

The Indian government has increasingly used the capacity to manufacture vaccines as the currency of its international diplomacy, in competition with China, which distributed blows a central board of its external relations. Last week, for example, India pledged to donate 200,000 doses of the vaccine to United Nations peacekeepers around the world.