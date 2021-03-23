The Indian mall is planning a testing blitz after a worrying increase in cases.

Mumbai, India’s financial hub, has started random testing for the coronavirus in shopping malls, train stations and other crowded places as officials try to tamp a worrying increase in cases.

Rapid antigenic tests will be carried out without the consent of individuals, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in a statement on Monday. Anyone who resists will violate India’s colonial-era epidemic law, which gives the government the power to impose fines or jail people who break the rules to contain an outbreak.

“We are trying to implement the existing protocol at the strictest level possible: using a face mask, regulating the number of people in an event, using a hand sanitizer, and now testing,” said Suresh Kakani, a senior municipal official from Mumbai. The New York Times.

Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have increased by more than 140 percent since March 1. With variants circulating and business activity almost back to pre-pandemic levels, the number of infections has also increased in neighboring Maharashtra. An entire district was forced to return to lockdown last week.