The importance of being listed: why politics threaten the protection of children in armed conflict

Al-Shaymeh girls’ educational complex after being hit by missiles fired by the Saudi-led coalition, Hodeidah, November 9, 2015. Credit: Amnesty International

WASHINGTON DC, June 22 (IPS) – Frontline workers documenting and responding to violations against children faced a particularly difficult situation last year, from the impact of Covid-19 on operations and protection from childhood to record levels of displacement around the world to ever-increasing threats from the military and non-state armed groups.

Beyond the public eye, there is another challenge that devastates morale and undermines the protection of children in armed conflict: the politicization of a key UN process to hold accountable those responsible for serious violations. . In 2005, the UN Security Council created a Monitoring and reporting mechanism (MRM) to document grave violations against children in situations of armed conflict. It was a landmark achievement.

The documentation feeds into an annual report of the UN Secretary General with a list of authors in the appendix; it is intended to form the backbone of UN-led accountability efforts for the military and armed groups, and to help prevent further violations against children.

The Security Council will discuss this year’s report on June 28.

The report comes as the devastating impact of the conflict on children – and the repercussions of inaction – has once again been highlighted. At least 65 children were killed and 540 injured in Israeli army shelling in Gaza in May, according to UNICEF.

The IDF was never among the parties listed in the report, despite years in which its incidents of murder and dismemberment have been among the most verified.

Meanwhile, in Myanmar, security forces have killed at least 58 children since the February 1 coup, according to the Burma Political Prisoner Assistance Association (AAPPB).

Last year, despite MRM verifying more than 200 cases of recruitment or use of children by the Burmese military, the Secretary-General removed them from the list for this violation, while continuing to list them. for other violations, including murder and mutilation.

This year, the military was put back on the list of candidates for recruitment and use – the right result, as they should never have been removed in the first place, but more a reflection of the post-coup geopolitical shift. State that a significant increase in such abusive practices.

To be effective, the criteria for listing and de-listing offenders must be applied consistently. Instead, politics and power dynamics in the Security Council and the office of the Secretary-General have sometimes replaced objectivity.

Earlier this year, a group of eminent experts published a independent review enrollment decisions between 2010 and 2020. He found at least eight parties who were not enrolled despite proven responsibility for killing and mutilating more than 100 children in one year.

The military is less likely to be listed than non-state armed groups, even for a similar number of verified violations, as experts and civil society groups noted, with divergences even in the situation of the same country. And the delisting decisions flouted the criteria established in 2010, which oblige a party to end such violations before removing themselves from the list.

For example, in 2016, Saudi-led coalition forces were initially listed for serious violations against children during the Yemen war, but were quickly dislodged by then-secretary general Ban Ki. -moon. He publicly called Saudi Arabia and others for effectively blackmailing the UN in threatening to withdraw funds from UN programs.

Coalition forces were then put on the list of serious violations from 2017 to 2019, before UN Secretary-General António Guterres was again removed them in 2020. They remain off the list this year, although the MRM has verified their responsibility in 194 murders or mutilations of children.

Two children walk home from school in Dara’iya neighborhood, Raqqa. January 21, 2019. Credit: Andrea DiCenzo / Panos via Amnesty International

A former UNICEF staff member put it succinctly in an interview with Amnesty International: “No one wants to be the one who has lost a huge amount of money.

Amnesty International recently interviewed more than 110 experts, including frontline MRM actors in eight different conflict-affected countries. Their experiences further reveal the sobering impact of politicization, with implications for which incidents appear even in the Secretary-General’s report.

When individuals and organizations feel that their reports are being ignored or that military and armed groups are not listed despite extensive documentation, this naturally reduces their willingness to continue reporting to the MRM. In Myanmar, for example, several people said they felt defeated when the military was delisted last year and wondered what their difficult documentation efforts had been used for.

In Iraq, an aid worker said they had quit as a group due to the politics surrounding the process, noting that survivors, witnesses and those involved in the documentation would put themselves in danger of providing information, for see a politicized result.

Such concerns, recurrent among those we interviewed, are particularly overwhelming as they emanate from people working at high risk to respond to violations. The MRM has accomplished a great deal in 15 years – documenting the impact of conflict on children and lobbying the perpetrators – precisely through the efforts of these frontline workers.

Growing pressure from influential leaders and states is undermining their work and the credibility of accountability efforts designed to respond to and prevent grave violations against children.

Of the frontline workers we spoke with in eight conflict situations, about half were national staff and more than two-thirds were women. This raises further questions about the power dynamics behind ignoring the findings of their reports.

Secretary General Guterres has just been given a new five-year term; it must become bolder and more courageous in prioritizing human rights and denouncing perpetrators, including children and armed conflict.

Together with the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, he should publicly commit to applying the same standard regardless of the perpetrator or the context – producing a comprehensive list based on objective evidence and criteria, which it hasn’t done this year yet.

Next year, it will have to follow the criteria set out in 2010; the Saudi-led coalition and the IDF, among others, will again prove to be a key test.

For their part, UN member states must demand a credible list. Why do field teams put themselves at risk to document violations that are ignored?

Frontline workers need to be assured that their work is part of a credible accountability process. To realize its potential, the Secretary-General’s report must follow evidence, not power politics that shields some authors from scrutiny. Everything else mocks the system and undermines the protection of children.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram