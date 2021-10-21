The impact of climate change “No country will be spared”, says US government

The Biden administration has released a series of reports from U.S. intelligence and security agencies sounding the alarm on the risks the effects of climate change should threaten the global stability and national security of the United States.

Assessments by the US intelligence community, the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security, released Thursday, warned that the “intensified physical effects” of the climate crisis would increase global tensions and create security concerns for states. United.

“We believe that climate change will increasingly exacerbate risks to United States national security interests as physical impacts increase and geopolitical tensions mount over how to meet the challenge,” said the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in the first-ever National Climate Change Intelligence Estimate.

“Global momentum is accelerating for more ambitious greenhouse gas emission reductions, but current policies and commitments are insufficient to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. “

On his first day in office in January, President Joe Biden moved to join the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to boost global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet. His predecessor, former President Donald Trump had withdrawn of the pact in 2017.

“Costly challenges”

Thursday’s reports come as the Biden administration negotiates with U.S. lawmakers to push forward the president’s ambitious social spending program, which includes funding to mitigate the effects of global warming.

The ODNI assessment predicted that developing countries lacking the tools to adapt will have the most difficulty coping with the worsening climate crisis, but it warned that the United States and its allies will not be immune to challenges.

“These physical effects will increase the potential for instability and possibly internal conflict in these countries, in some cases creating additional demands on US diplomatic, economic, humanitarian and military resources,” the report said.

“Despite the advantages in terms of geographic and financial resources, the United States and its partners face costly challenges that will become more difficult to manage without a concerted effort to reduce emissions and warming the ceiling.”

The document highlights the imminence of interconnected natural, geopolitical and economic crises resulting from climate change.

He predicts that U.S. efforts to push countries whose economies depend on fossil fuel exports to accelerate the energy transition would complicate relations with those nations. In addition, he predicts that droughts would increase competition between states for water.

“In the Middle East and North Africa, around 60% of surface water resources are transboundary and all countries share at least one aquifer, according to the World Bank. Several aquifers are also vulnerable to saltwater intrusion, even with minor sea level rise, which increases the potential for conflict, ”the report said in one example.

The pentagon report, dubbed Defense Climate Risk Assessment, said the Defense Ministry would integrate climate considerations into relevant strategies.

“Malicious actors may try to exploit regional instability exacerbated by the impacts of climate change to gain influence or for political or military advantage,” the assessment says.

In a statement accompanying the report, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin called climate change an “existential threat.”

“Climate change is affecting most of the activities of this department, and this threat will continue to have increasingly serious implications for the national security of the United States,” Austin said.

“No country will be spared,” says US official

A separate White House report on the possible effects of climate change on migration warns that the crisis can lead to “displacement, loss of livelihoods, weakened governments and, in some cases, political instability and conflict.” .

“Political and programming efforts now and in the years to come will have an impact on estimates of the number of people moving due to climate-related factors,” he said. “Tens of millions of people, however, are likely to be displaced over the next two to three decades due, in large measure, to the impacts of climate change.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also released its own report outlining a strategy to tackle the climate crisis in the country.

These include increasing preparedness for climate change emergencies and helping communities adapt and increase their “resilience”.

A senior US administration official told reporters ahead of the reports that “no country will be spared” from the direct impact of climate change.

“These security challenges are among the many reasons why the administration has prioritized tackling the climate crisis both at home and as a central part of our national security and foreign policy.” , said the official.

Environmental activists have called on the administration to keep funding for climate change efforts in Biden’s social spending bill. Initially proposed to $ 3.5 trillion over 10 years, the package would have to be drastically reduced to gain enough support in Congress.

Activists from the Sunrise Movement, an environmental group, began a hunger strike outside the White House on Wednesday to demand that climate change mitigation funding be kept in legislation.

World leaders set to discuss efforts to tackle climate change at the United Nations’ Glasgow climate Change conference starting at the end of the month.