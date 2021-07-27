The IMF warns of an unbalanced economic recovery but maintains its forecast for global growth of 6%.
the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that the gap between rich and poor countries was widening amid the pandemic, with low vaccination rates in emerging economies leading to an unbalanced global recovery.
The IMF maintained its global growth forecast of 6% for 2021 in its latest Global economic outlook report, in large part due to advanced economies, including the United States, expecting growth slightly faster than the global body previously forecast. Economic growth in developing countries is expected to be slower, and the world body has said the spread of more contagious variants of the virus poses a threat to the recovery. He called on nations to work together to accelerate the protection of their citizens.
“Multilateral action is needed to ensure rapid and global access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapies,” Gita Gopinath, IMF chief economist, wrote in the report. “It would save countless lives, prevent the emergence of new variants and add billions of dollars to global economic growth.”
The IMF predicted that the american economy will increase by 7 percent in 2021. The eurozone is expected to increase 4.6 percent and Japan is expected to increase 2.8 percent. Rapid expansion was expected for China, at 8.1%, and India, at 9.5%, but both prospects have been revised downwards since April. The outlook in China has been lowered due to a reduction in public investment, while India has been downgraded due to a severe second wave of the virus slowing the recovery.
Global expansion in 2022 is expected to be stronger than expected, growing 4.9%. This too will be led by advanced economies, predicted the IMF.
More than a year after the emergence of the coronavirus, economic fortunes are closely linked to the success of governments in providing fiscal support and in acquiring and deploying vaccines. The IMF said about 40 percent of the population in advanced economies has been fully immunized, while this figure is only 11 percent or less in emerging markets and low-income developing economies. The varying levels of financial support from governments also amplify the divergence in economic fortunes.
The IMF’s executive board announced earlier this month that it had approved an issuance plan $ 650 billion in reserve funds that countries can use to buy vaccines, finance health care, and pay down debt. If finalized in August, as planned, the funds are expected to provide additional support to countries that have fallen behind in tackling the health crisis.
Concerns about price increases grabbed headlines in the United States and elsewhere, but the IMF said it continued to believe the recent surge in inflation was “transient.” The organization noted that unemployment rates remain below their pre-pandemic levels and that long-term inflation expectations remain “well anchored”. Ms Gopinath said that forecasting the path of inflation is subject to a lot of uncertainty due to the unique nature of the economic shock the world has faced.
“More persistent disruptions in supply and a sharp increase in house prices are some of the factors that could lead to continued high inflation,” Ms. Gopinath said.
As the Federal Reserve prepares to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, it has advised central banks to be nimble in setting monetary policy and urged them not to raise interest rates too early.
“Central banks should avoid prematurely tightening their policies when faced with transient inflationary pressures, but should be prepared to act quickly if inflation expectations show signs of letting go,” Gopinath added.
At a press briefing on Tuesday, IMF officials said they had observed how supply shortages depressed manufacturing activity and negatively impacted sectors such as the auto industry.
While the IMF expects inflation in the United States to remain high this year and normalize by next year, it is looking for signs that the price hike could ‘unanchor’ from the Federal Reserve target of 2%. This will become clear, they said, if medium-term inflation expectations start to rise and higher prices become tied to wages and trade contracts. Officials are also watching to see if the recent sharp increase in house prices continues to drive up rents, which would improve the inflation outlook.
Mutations in the virus remain the most formidable challenge facing the global economy. The IMF predicted that highly infectious variants, if they emerge, could derail the recovery and wipe out $ 4.5 trillion in gross domestic product by 2025.
Most of this pain would likely be felt in the poorest parts of the world, which were hit hardest by the first waves of the pandemic.
“It was already diverging and it was exacerbated during this period,” Ms. Gopinath said of global inequalities. “It is the reflection of very large fault lines that are developing.”
