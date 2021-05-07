The illusion of digital inclusion in the post-COVID world

Credit: SHE Investments Cambodia

BANGKOK, Thailand, May 07 (IPS) – We are living at a turning point. The devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is reaching all corners of the world. Thinking back to that time period, we will see history divided into a pre-COVID world and a post-COVID world.

And a defining feature of the post-COVID world will be the digital transformation that has permeated all aspects of our lives. CTOs can say the pandemic has done their job for them, accelerating the digitalization of economies and societies at an unimaginable rate.

Digital transformation has gone hand in hand with the rise of digital technologies. These technologies have helped governments implement social protection regimes at pace and at scale. They have enabled e-health and online education, and they are helping businesses continue to operate and trade through digital finance and e-commerce.

However, ensuring that the digital transformation unfolding all around us does not become another facet of the deep inequalities of countries in Asia and the Pacific is possibly one of the biggest challenges we face as countries begin to rebuild.

This is why inclusion must be at the heart of digital transformation if we are to deliver on the promise to “leave no one behind”. In particular, we need to embed inclusive goals in the four fundamental foundations of the digital economy: internet access, digital skills, digital finance and e-commerce.

Chances are you are reading this on your laptop or cellphone, giving you access to the digital world. It’s hard for most of us to imagine what life would be like during the pandemic if we didn’t. Sadly, this is a reality for over 2 billion people in the Asia-Pacific region. And among those two billion are some of the most vulnerable groups. For example, some 20% of students in East Asia and the Pacific and almost 40% of students in South and West Asia were unable to access distance education during the last year. This will have lasting effects that will perpetuate intergenerational inequalities and poverty.

To bridge the digital divide, our Asia-Pacific Information Highway Initiative focuses on four interrelated pillars: infrastructure connectivity, efficient management of internet and network traffic, electronic resilience and affordable broadband access for all.

However, internet access alone is not enough. There is a persistent and growing digital skills gap in the Asia-Pacific region. Among the ten most digitally advanced economies in Asia and the Pacific, around 90% of their population uses the Internet. At the turn of the century, this share was around 25 percent. In contrast, for the last ten economies, Internet users have fallen from around 1 percent in 2000 to just 20 percent today.

In response, our Asia and Pacific Training Center for Information and Communication Technologies for Development equips policymakers, women and young people with digital skills by conducting demand-driven training programs.

In digital finance, while the percentage of digital payment users has increased in recent years, the gap between male and female users persists. In addition, in East Asia and the Pacific, there is a formal funding gap of US $ 1.3 trillion for women-led businesses.

And while the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a leading force in the global e-commerce market – with over 40% of global e-commerce transactions – these gains have been driven by just a few markets.

In response, our Catalyze female entrepreneurship project addresses the challenges of women-owned businesses by developing innovative digital finance and e-commerce solutions to support women entrepreneurs, who have been hit harder than most during the pandemic. We have supported a range of digital finance and e-commerce solutions through this initiative, such as a digital accounting app and a agritech solution – offer more inclusive options for women entrepreneurs to prosper. To date, the project has helped more than 7,000 women access finance and has leveraged over US $ 50 million in private capital for women entrepreneurs.

Inclusion is undoubtedly at the heart of the technology and innovation work of the United Nations Economic Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), which focuses on the fundamental foundations of an inclusive digital economy.

The recent report by ESCAP, AfDB and UNDP on “Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic: leaving no country behindHighlighted the key role digital technologies played during the pandemic and how they can also play a vital role in rebuilding better. However, the report shows that digitization can also widen the economic and social development gaps within and between countries, unless countries can provide affordable and reliable internet for all and make access to the fundamentals of the internet. digital economy at the heart of reconstruction.

While digital transformation is certain, its direction is not. Governments, civil society and the private sector must work together to ensure that digital technologies benefit not only the economy, but also society and the environment, and have inclusion at the heart . Only then will we have a chance to realize the transformative potential of digital technologies to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Kaveh Zahedi is the Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram