The “highest standards of conduct” required for successful UN peacekeeping

Therefore, “strengthening accountability for the conduct of peacekeeping personnel is… at the heart of Peacekeeping action initiative ”, known as A4P, Secretary General António Guterres said in a video message delivered at Monday’s meeting.

Ongoing improvements

While the “vast majority” of UN personnel uphold the highest standards of conduct, any breach not only “has a devastating impact on victims and survivors” but also “undermines our operational effectiveness and our global reputation. ”, Explained Mr. Guterres. .

As the Organization strives to increase transparency, strengthen internal accountability and focus on the needs and rights of victims and survivors, steady progress has been made in improving training and fault reporting with Member States “essential partners in all these efforts,” he said.

Go further

To prevent misconduct, uphold standards and redress harm, the senior UN official stressed the importance of supporting victims and survivors, as well as children born of sexual exploitation or abuse by staff of ONU.

“This includes making sure that peacekeepers who have children take full responsibility for them, helping women apply for paternity and child support,” he said.

Progress on this collective priority must continue by learning and building on the lessons of the past and ensuring accountability of UN personnel guilty of misconduct, the UN chief said.

Make improvements

The Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean Pierre-Lacroix, recalled that conduct and discipline have been part of A4P since its creation.

He also stressed the importance of being proactive in understanding where the gaps lie.

While sharing best practices in prevention and enforcement, the senior UN peacekeeper stressed the need to “build on what works and what shows potential”.

At the same time, he stressed the need to address challenges, such as timely investigations, to ensure that penalties are commensurate with the severity of the misconduct and to support victims of sexual exploitation and abuse. .

Complete the pact

Turn to the Covenant on the Elimination of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, the UN peacekeeping chief noted that 89 of the 103 signatories to date are troop or police contributing countries.

“The Secretary-General is clear that we need to address our efforts to protect against sexual exploitation and abuse throughout the United Nations system. Misconduct is not unique to peacekeeping and requires an integrated “one UN” response, he said, calling on all member states to adhere to the Pact.

The senior UN peacekeeper concluded by saying, “We cannot abandon our work to strengthen the conduct of peacekeepers.”