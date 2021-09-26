The Greens face disappointed hopes, new leverage with the German vote

With growing fears about global warming, deadly climate change floods and a new political landscape as Angela Merkel leaves the scene, this should have been the year of the German Greens.

After launching their campaign for Sunday’s spring general election with a young and energetic candidate for Annalena Baerbock, the sky seemed to be the limit – perhaps even taking the chancellery.

But although Germany has never seen such an election campaign focused on the climate crisis, the party appears poised to finish third behind the center-left Social Democrats and the outgoing Merkel conservative Christian Democrats.

Baerbock, 40, has proven popular with young voters and his party could almost double its score to 8.9% from four years ago to play a key role in the coalition to form a government.

A fateful series of Baerbock missteps and a possibly lukewarm appetite for change among the Germans than initially hoped saw the Greens’ initial lead run out of steam at the start of the summer.

He never recovered.

“It was a historic chance for the Greens,” wrote Der Spiegel in a recent cover story on Baerbock’s “catastrophic mistakes”.

“The Greens defend the big problem of our time like no other party, but that does not guarantee that they will win a majority. They need a larger base.”

– “Impeccable and obliging” –

Baerbock captured the imagination of Germans when she announced her candidacy in April, and her promise of a fresh start after 16 years of Merkel propelled the party to the top of the polls.

“No, I have never been chancellor and never a minister,” she said at the time. “I am running for renewal – others are defending the status quo.”

But this week, even his party co-leader Robert Habeck admitted the Greens had been forced to look down.

“The distance to the Chancellery was of course quite large,” he told Die Welt daily.

“We saw that our political rivals didn’t have much interest in change and kept saying ‘Yes, yes, climate protection is good but it shouldn’t be too expensive.’ Without recognize that failing to protect the climate is the costliest answer. “

He said the Greens’ rivals “want to continue the Merkel era in the campaign, as brazen and complacent as possible”.

– ‘Linked to dark times’ –

Critics have sought to portray the Greens as a “prohibition party” that would drive up the prices of gasoline, electricity and plane tickets.

The party has advocated stopping coal power by 2030 instead of the current 2038, and wants the production of combustion engine cars to cease from the same year.

While the Germans pretend to defend climate protection, a recent poll for the independent Allensbach institute found that 55% are opposed to paying more to provide it.

“The Germans have decades of prosperity and growth behind them – there were hardly any limits and it was deeply engraved in the public consciousness,” Spiegel said.

“Getting out of it is linked to dark times – causing memories in the very old of (wartime) turnip soup and alienation in the young used to having more and more choices.”

On the flip side, climate activists, who gathered in their hundreds of thousands across Germany on Friday, claim that even the Greens’ ambitious agenda will fail to prevent climate-related disasters in the decades to come. .

Meanwhile, Baerbock’s relative inexperience has been laid bare in the campaign spotlight.

“She overestimated her abilities and then she doubted herself. It’s not a good combination,” Ursula Muench, director of the Academy of Political Education near Munich, told AFP.

“She should have been more patient and waited until next time.”

Despite the sobering campaign, the Greens nonetheless seem well positioned to make the most of a junior role, under the leadership of Olaf Scholz or Armin Laschet, said UniCredit chief economist Erik Fossing Nielsen.

“In any case, as far as I can tell, the Greens will get a very large part of their policies in the next coalition and become powerful in the next government,” he said.

