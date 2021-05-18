The governor of Texas will ban government entities from requiring masks.
Most Texas government entities will soon be banned from requiring people to wear masks, Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday, days after federal health officials announced new directions which encourages people who have been fully immunized to forgo masks in most situations.
the executive order Mr Abbott said on Tuesday he would prevent counties, cities, public health authorities and local authorities from requiring people to wear masks from Friday. Violators could be fined $ 1,000.
Government-owned or operated hospitals, state-funded nursing homes and prisons, and other criminal justice facilities are exempt from the ordinance. Schools can continue their current mask policies until June 4, the end of the school year in some districts in Texas, after which time they will not be allowed to compel anyone to wear a mask. The CDC also recommended that masks remain universally used in K-12 schools until the end of the current school year.
Only a third of Texans are fully vaccinated, below the US average of 37%, according to a New York Times Database. No Covid-19 vaccine has yet been authorized for children under 12.
In Texas, where Mr. Abbott, a Republican, canceled a statewide mask warrant and capacity restrictions on March 10, the new recommendations of Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention were less shocking than they were in other states, where government officials and business leaders scrambled to figure out how to safely greet residents and customers. Many states and chains like Target, CVS, and Best Buy have since relaxed their mask mandates for those vaccinated.
The removal of Mr Abbott’s mask in March reinvigorated some individuals and business owners and have alarmed others. But some local leaders have chosen to initially keep mask requirements in place, including the mayors of Texas’ largest cities – Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas – all of which are in counties that President Biden won.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, called the governor’s new order “frankly excessive” and added, “His power is not absolute.”
Going forward, Mr Turner said in a statement, “If you are a city employee or walk into a city facility and have not been fully vaccinated, you should wear your mask. We do not require it, but I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, your family and your colleagues. “
The average number of cases and deaths in Texas has been on the decline, but those numbers are still relatively high, according to a New York Times Database.
“Texans, not the government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities,” Abbott said in a statement announcing order. “We can continue to mitigate Covid-19 while defending the freedom of Texans to choose whether or not to mask themselves.”