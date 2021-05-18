The governor of Texas will ban government entities from requiring masks.

Most Texas government entities will soon be banned from requiring people to wear masks, Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday, days after federal health officials announced new directions which encourages people who have been fully immunized to forgo masks in most situations.

the executive order Mr Abbott said on Tuesday he would prevent counties, cities, public health authorities and local authorities from requiring people to wear masks from Friday. Violators could be fined $ 1,000.

Government-owned or operated hospitals, state-funded nursing homes and prisons, and other criminal justice facilities are exempt from the ordinance. Schools can continue their current mask policies until June 4, the end of the school year in some districts in Texas, after which time they will not be allowed to compel anyone to wear a mask. The CDC also recommended that masks remain universally used in K-12 schools until the end of the current school year.

Only a third of Texans are fully vaccinated, below the US average of 37%, according to a New York Times Database. No Covid-19 vaccine has yet been authorized for children under 12.