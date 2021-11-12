The governor of Oklahoma gives responsibility for the National Guard to an opponent of the vaccination warrants.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The governor of Oklahoma this week fired the state’s top military official, a staunch supporter of Covid vaccinations, replacing him with a general who immediately issued orders that violate federal requirements for vaccines for military personnel.

The governor, Kevin Stitt, is one of many Republican state officials across the country who have fought against President Biden’s vaccine mandates, which cover federal employees, federal contractors and the military.

The newly appointed adjutant general of the state, Brigadier. General Thomas H. Mancino on Thursday released a memo that said, in part, “I hereby order that no Oklahoma guard be required to take the Covid-19 vaccine, notwithstanding any other federal requirements.” “

The memo also said the state would continue to review requests for vaccine exemptions, although so far the federal military authorities have granted very little. He also said: “No negative administrative or judicial action will be taken against the guards who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine”.