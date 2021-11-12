The governor of Oklahoma gives responsibility for the National Guard to an opponent of the vaccination warrants.
OKLAHOMA CITY – The governor of Oklahoma this week fired the state’s top military official, a staunch supporter of Covid vaccinations, replacing him with a general who immediately issued orders that violate federal requirements for vaccines for military personnel.
The governor, Kevin Stitt, is one of many Republican state officials across the country who have fought against President Biden’s vaccine mandates, which cover federal employees, federal contractors and the military.
The newly appointed adjutant general of the state, Brigadier. General Thomas H. Mancino on Thursday released a memo that said, in part, “I hereby order that no Oklahoma guard be required to take the Covid-19 vaccine, notwithstanding any other federal requirements.” “
The memo also said the state would continue to review requests for vaccine exemptions, although so far the federal military authorities have granted very little. He also said: “No negative administrative or judicial action will be taken against the guards who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine”.
It was not clear whether General Mancino’s policy would go against the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate. In August, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said all servicemen on active duty should immediately be vaccinated against Covid-19. The directive covered members of the armed forces “on active duty or in the ready reserve, including the National Guard”.
General Mancino released the memo a day after Mr. Stitt unexpectedly fired Major-General Michael C. Thompson as adjutant general.
General Thompson, a 38-year-old military veteran and the first black general in the Army State Guard, said Mr Stitt had pressured state military officials to counter federal demands on the matter. vaccine and said his own position was rather to warn state troops that there “are consequences” for refusing the vaccination order.
He said the governor offered no explanation when he called Wednesday to relieve him of his command.
“It’s political,” General Thompson said. “There is no other reason for this.”
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
General Thompson said the lack of vaccinations would negatively affect the readiness of National Guard troops. “I hate to see us not hitting the mark when we need it,” he added.
Lt. Col. Geoff Legler, the Oklahoma National Guard’s public affairs officer, said Mr. Stitt operated on the principle that he had “full control” of the force within the state .
However, the officer noted, members of the National Guard who attend federally funded schools in Oklahoma were still subject to the federal mandate for vaccination.
