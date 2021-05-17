The governor of NJ is removing the distance school option next year.

Students in New Jersey public schools will no longer have the option of distance learning starting in September.

Gov. Philip D. Murphy, a Democrat, announced Monday that he was rescinding an ordinance that allowed families to choose to keep their children at home for virtual education. It was a surprise announcement from a state where some of the largest school districts have yet to reopen to all students, and many families continue to keep their children at home.

Many other states are still struggling to secure guidance for next year. In Massachusetts, distance learning options were eliminated last month for primary and middle school students, and Connecticut will not force schools to offer distance learning next school year.

“We declare that all students will return to school for full-time in-person classes at the start of the 2021-2022 school year,” said Mr. Murphy.