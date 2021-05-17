The governor of NJ is removing the distance school option next year.
Students in New Jersey public schools will no longer have the option of distance learning starting in September.
Gov. Philip D. Murphy, a Democrat, announced Monday that he was rescinding an ordinance that allowed families to choose to keep their children at home for virtual education. It was a surprise announcement from a state where some of the largest school districts have yet to reopen to all students, and many families continue to keep their children at home.
Many other states are still struggling to secure guidance for next year. In Massachusetts, distance learning options were eliminated last month for primary and middle school students, and Connecticut will not force schools to offer distance learning next school year.
“We declare that all students will return to school for full-time in-person classes at the start of the 2021-2022 school year,” said Mr. Murphy.
He added: “Next year parents will not be allowed to refuse their child to attend in-person education as has been allowed this school year.”
In explaining his decision, Mr Murphy cited the ability of adults and children as young as 12 to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the declining rate of infection in New Jersey and a better understanding of the way the virus is spread. He also said it was possible for children under 12 to be eligible for vaccines before September.
New Jersey recorded 1263 cases of transmission at school virus since schools began reopening in September, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. Less than 1% of K-12 students and teachers had a case of coronavirus linked to transmission in school, while the positivity rate among the general population was 11%.
“We know we can come back fully in person, safely, with the right protocols in place,” the governor said.
Marie Blistan, president of the state’s largest teachers’ union, the New Jersey Education Association, a close ally of Mr. Murphy, said in a statement: “We hope and hope that all public schools in New Jersey will open in New Jersey. safe full instruction in person. in autumn.”
But, she added, “there is still work to be done to ensure that every student and staff member returns to a safe learning and working environment.”
Source link