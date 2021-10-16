The Governor of Minnesota calls on the National Guard to reduce overcrowding in hospitals.
Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota said on Friday he would call on the state National Guard to help alleviate staffing shortages that have prevented hospitals from transferring Covid-19 patients for reduced care at facilities long-term care.
Mr Walz called the transfers “a very typical thing in our medical system” and said they had been hampered by the capacity of these facilities. He said the National Guard will receive the training necessary to provide long-term care. He did not say how many troops would provide the aid, but said it would be a “fairly large contingent”.
The governor visited North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, just outside Minneapolis, to announce the plan.
North Memorial chief executive Dr Kevin Croston said his organization was struggling with staffing shortages it did not have a year ago. “Our teams are now more stressed than they have ever been,” he said, adding that the “roller coaster” his employees experience is happening all over Minnesota.
Last week, State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, noted staffing shortages among healthcare workers stem “from the extreme stress and burnout they have faced for over 18 months now.”
The state is facing a new wave of cases. Coronavirus-infected patients approach 1,000 in state hospitals, according to state data. Cases in Minnesota have increased 20% in the past two weeks, as have hospitalizations, according to a New York Times database.
Mr Walz said 400 of the patients currently hospitalized for Covid-19 should be transferred to lower-level care, but beds at those facilities are not available – and those 400 inpatients occupy the space needed for incoming patients .
LeadingAge Minnesota, the state’s largest association of seniors’ organizations, said in a press release that the governor’s plan will not address the root causes of the staff shortages. The trade group has called on lawmakers to immediately raise wages to support retention at a time when the industry is experiencing record levels of burnout and turnover.
The state also announced that a pool of emergency personnel would be reactivated, a measurement used earlier in the pandemic.
State Representative Anne Neu Brindley, a Republican, issued a statement Friday saying Walz’s plan was “just a band-aid that will not prevail over destructive government policies.” according to the Star Tribune. She said policies such as immunization warrants “are causing resignations and layoffs among healthcare workers.”
Andy Cochrane, hospital director of North Memorial Health, told the conference that 96% of intensive care patients at system hospitals in Robbinsdale and Maple Grove who have tested positive for the coronavirus are not vaccinated.
Almost 60% of Minnesotans are fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times database, and Mr. Walz urges that more be done. “Don’t end up in the hospital if you can help it,” he said. “One of the ways to do that is to get vaccinated. “