The Governor of Minnesota calls on the National Guard to reduce overcrowding in hospitals.

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota said on Friday he would call on the state National Guard to help alleviate staffing shortages that have prevented hospitals from transferring Covid-19 patients for reduced care at facilities long-term care.

Mr Walz called the transfers “a very typical thing in our medical system” and said they had been hampered by the capacity of these facilities. He said the National Guard will receive the training necessary to provide long-term care. He did not say how many troops would provide the aid, but said it would be a “fairly large contingent”.

The governor visited North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, just outside Minneapolis, to announce the plan.